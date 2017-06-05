Apple's Biggest Announcements From WWDC 2017

We're live from WWDC! Stay tuned here for the latest from Apple's big event.
Updates
Surprise! iMac Pro
Turns out there's another iMac waiting in the wings. A much more powerful machine aimed at the pro market. This is the iMac Pro Apple hinted at back in April. The company touts it as workstation class performance in a 5K iMac design. It's space grey and color and seems to be a monster from a spec standpoint. I'm not going to list them all here, but per Apple it can handle up to 22 teraflops of half precision computation. This is a machine that can handle everything from real-time 3D rendering to immersive VR to machine learning development.
Starting price when it arrives at market in December? $4999
Hey, Look! New iMacs
We've got new iMacs with much brighter screens, better storage, and more powerful chips. These are targeted at casual users as well as pros.
The new displays are now going to be 500 nits — which is a fancy way of saying they'll be 43% brighter than the previous generation and will be able to reproduce up to a billion colors. And on the 27 inch iMac, the SSD will be 50% faster, now have up to 2 terabytes of storage.
To drive home the Pro element — Apple did a fancy they did a fancy Star Wars demo with Darth Vader and a bunch of lava.
macOS High Sierra has a lot for developers, refinements for everyone else.
The latest operating system, for consumers, is just a slight improvement over last year's release, macOS Sierra. The new version is called macOS High Sierra (heh), and it brings some refinements to core apps like Safari, Mail, and Photos.
Safari: VP Craig Federighi says that the web browser is the "world's fastest desktop browser with High Sierra" and running modern javascript, Safari is 80% faster than Chrome. The browser is also introducing intelligent ad tracking prevention, which won't block ads but will automatically stop ad trackers from following you around the web. The biggest announcement is blocking auto-play videos and audio on annoying web pages.
Mail: Search in mail is now improved with Spotlight. Instead of prioritizing recency, search will surface top hits. Split View for the compose window is now available, and High Sierra also offers 30% less disk space for the Mail app.
Photos: There are new organization and editing tools in Photos. You can now view your album by media type, favorites, and other parameters. Face recognition is now improved, and if you name faces, they are now synced across iOS devices and the Mac. Photos also play nice with other editing apps now. So, if you punch out to Photoshop and save the image file, it'll sync to your Photos library.
Apple is also opening up image publishing to other developers (it has typically offered its own printed books through Photos). So now you can print wall mounted photos or publish websites based off of images in an album.
For developers, there are a lot of improvements in data, video, and graphics. The file system on the Mac is changing to the faster Apple File System as a default. For graphics, Apple is introducing Metal 2, which has a faster frame debugger, 10x faster in draw call throughput, machine learning capabilities, support for external graphics, and – finally – support for new Steam VR SDK. Unity and Unreal engines are also coming to the Mac.
The developer preview is available today, with a public beta out in late June and a wide public release shipping in the fall.
Apple Unveils WatchOS 4
New Watch Faces: New integration with Siri alows you to tap easily and talk to Siri. Apple is really drilling down on its machine learning and voice assistant as a major part of its operating system (similar to Google). Here's the proof. There's also some fancy kaleidoscope watch face and a bunch of Toy Story watch faces.
Activity: Apple's rolling out new personalized activity goals and coaching for fitness — including challenges based on your activity history. The workout app has a new user interface with better pool integration for swimmers. Apple is really working on fitness.
The coolest bit: a new feature that does two-way information exchange with gym equipment (LifeFitness, Cybex, Stairmaster and others). It'll take your info and the gym equipment's info and allow your watch to talk to your treadmill.
Airpod Sync: The Airpods are really the key to Siri integration into all of Apple's hardware. It's getting more sophisticated and you'll have better watch/Airpod synergy here.
Other Stuff: There's better integration with apps like Apple News. And the flashlight on the watch now acts as a safety strobe if you're working out late at night.
Get Ready For "Transparent" And "Man In The High Castle" On AppleTV
After a shorter than usual preamble, Apple CEO Tim Cook gets right to the news. He says there are 6 important announcements to come related to Apple's four big platforms — tvOS, iOS, macOS, and watchOS. The first is for tvOS and Apple TV. Amazon Prime Video is indeed coming to Apple TV and the TV app as we earlier reported. No firm launch date yet, just a "coming later this year." Also coming later this year? "A lot more about tvOS." Could Apple's long-in-the-offing over-the-top streaming service finally be ready for prime time?
Two iOS 11 features — a file management app and drag and drop capabilities between apps — have leaked ahead of the keynote.
It’s that time of year again: Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off on June 5.
All eyes will be on Monday's keynote, at which Apple typically reveals new updates to its iOS software for iPhone and iPad, as well as the macOS operating system for its desktop computers. The company has already released its victory lap of numbers — traditionally revealed during the event — making room for what we believe will be a slew of announcements.
In addition to previews of iOS 11 and macOS 10.13, the company is rumored to take the wraps off of refreshed iPad Pro and 12-inch MacBook models, and maybe offer a sneak peek of a pro-level iMac. We also may get a look at watchOS 4 for the Apple Watch and tvOS 11 for Apple TV (complete with Amazon Prime Video). A Siri-powered speaker may also be previewed at the event, though some reports point to a September release.
We'll be on the ground at McEnry Convention Center in San Jose, CA, so join us for our live coverage of WWDC here, starting at 10 a.m. Pacific. You can also tune into the keynote at apple.com/apple-events/june-2017 (Mac users will need Safari, and Windows users will need Microsoft Edge to view the livestream) or following along on Twitter with us at @fwd.