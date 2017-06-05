Apple’s Biggest Announcements From WWDC 2017

It’s that time of year again: Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off on June 5.

All eyes will be on Monday’s keynote, where Apple has typically revealed new updates to its iOS software for iPhone and iPad, as well as the macOS operating system for its desktop computers. The company has already released its victory lap of numbers – traditionally revealed during the event – making room for what we believe will be a slew of announcements.

In addition to previews of iOS 11 and macOS 10.13, the company is rumored to take the wraps off of refreshed iPad Pro and 12-inch MacBook models, and maybe offer a sneak peek of a pro-level iMac. We also may get a look at watchOS 3 for the Apple Watch and tvOS 11 for Apple TV (complete with Amazon Prime Video). A Siri-powered speaker may also be previewed at the event, though some reports point to a September release.

McEnry Convention Center in San Jose, CA, starting at 10 a.m. The keynote can be viewed at apple.com/apple-events/june-2017 (Mac users will need Safari, and Windows users will need Microsoft Edge to view the livestream).