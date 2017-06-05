Get Our App!
Apple’s Biggest Announcements From WWDC 2017

Apple’s annual World Wide Developers Conference is among the company’s biggest events of the year, showcasing a bunch of product announcements and updates. Join us Monday at 10AM PT for live coverage.

Lixia Guo / BuzzFeed News

It’s that time of year again: Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off on June 5.

All eyes will be on Monday’s keynote, where Apple has typically revealed new updates to its iOS software for iPhone and iPad, as well as the macOS operating system for its desktop computers. The company has already released its victory lap of numbers – traditionally revealed during the event – making room for what we believe will be a slew of announcements.

In addition to previews of iOS 11 and macOS 10.13, the company is rumored to take the wraps off of refreshed iPad Pro and 12-inch MacBook models, and maybe offer a sneak peek of a pro-level iMac. We also may get a look at watchOS 3 for the Apple Watch and tvOS 11 for Apple TV (complete with Amazon Prime Video). A Siri-powered speaker may also be previewed at the event, though some reports point to a September release.

We’ll be on the ground at McEnry Convention Center in San Jose, CA, so join us for our live coverage of WWDC here, starting at 10 a.m. sharp. You can also tune into the keynote at apple.com/apple-events/june-2017 (Mac users will need Safari, and Windows users will need Microsoft Edge to view the livestream) or following along on Twitter with us at @fwd.

