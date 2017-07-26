Stateless Ex-Georgian President Is Headed To New York City

Here’s what happens when you lose a war to Russia, become unpopular in your own country, get stripped of your citizenship, move to Ukraine, and get stripped of your citizenship there, too: You fly to the United States.
Mikheil Saakashvili, once the president of Georgia, later the governor of the Odessa region of Ukraine, was expected to arrive in New York City at 4 PM Eastern, two individuals close to the ex-president tell BuzzFeed News.
Earlier on Wednesday, Ukraine’s migration service announced the revocation of Saakashvili's Ukrainian citizenship, citing unspecified documents it received from Tbilisi, Georgia's capital.
Saakashvili, a one-time ally of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and a darling of the George W. Bush administration, was widely credited with cleaning up Georgia’s notoriously corrupt police force and cracking down on graft during his reign as president from 2004 to 2013. During the middle of his tenure, though, he got entangled in a devastating five-day war with Russia over the breakaway region of South Ossetia. In 2015, Poroshenko appointed him governor of Odessa, an especially corrupt region of Ukraine with a Black Sea port.
Better times
The kinship between the two politicians, whose countries were both attacked by the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin, didn’t last long. Saakashvili, a brash politician with an aggressive governing style, resigned as governor last year and launched a political party that opposed Poroshenko and accused him of failing to crack down on corruption.
When contacted, Saakashvili’s spokesperson, Zoe Reyners, said he was en route to New York, but did not have any further details. “He's in the plane right now, arriving in NY in 2h,” she wrote in an email.
Another individual close to Saakashvili said it was unclear if he was going to retain residence in the United States or somewhere else. “No idea yet,” the person said. His wife, Sandra Roelofs, is Dutch.
The ex-Georgian president is a former resident of Brooklyn’s hipster enclave Williamsburg. It’s unclear if he’ll return there, but you can probably rule out Queens. “Queens is like wannabe New York,” Saakashvili told the New York Times in 2014.
