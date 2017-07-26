Stateless Ex-Georgian President Is Headed To New York City

Here’s what happens when you lose a war to Russia, become unpopular in your own country, get stripped of your citizenship, move to Ukraine, and get stripped of your citizenship there, too: You fly to the United States.

Mikheil Saakashvili, once the president of Georgia, later the governor of the Odessa region of Ukraine, was expected to arrive in New York City at 4 PM Eastern, two individuals close to the ex-president tell BuzzFeed News.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukraine’s migration service announced the revocation of Saakashvili's Ukrainian citizenship, citing unspecified documents it received from Tbilisi, Georgia's capital.

Saakashvili, a one-time ally of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and a darling of the George W. Bush administration, was widely credited with cleaning up Georgia’s notoriously corrupt police force and cracking down on graft during his reign as president from 2004 to 2013. During the middle of his tenure, though, he got entangled in a devastating five-day war with Russia over the breakaway region of South Ossetia. In 2015, Poroshenko appointed him governor of Odessa, an especially corrupt region of Ukraine with a Black Sea port.