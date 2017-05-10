Russian Foreign Minister In DC For Most Awkwardly Timed Visit Ever

Sergei Lavrov cracks jokes at the State Department one day after the surprise firing of James Comey.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is famous for injecting a touch of humor into high-profile diplomatic summits or press conferences — and Wednesday was no different as he walked in front of cameras ahead of his meeting with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the State Department.

Reporters shouted questions about the long shadow cast over the talks by the stunning firing of FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday night. But as Tillerson hastily retreated from the spotlight, Lavrov turned to the press and played dumb. “Was he fired?” Lavrov asked jokingly. “You’re kidding. You’re kidding.” Despite Lavrov’s best efforts, no comedic intervention could lighten the mood surrounding one of the most awkwardly timed Russian diplomatic trips to Washington in recent memory.

The two men have a raft of important bilateral issues to discuss, ranging from the uptick in violence in Ukraine to piecemeal plans to resolve the civil war in Syria. But after President Donald Trump fired the man in charge of overseeing the FBI investigation into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russian officials, any semblance of media interest in those issues was thrown out the window. “Does the Comey firing cast a shadow over your talks?” NBC’s Andrea Mitchell yelled amid a flurry of similar questions as Tillerson quickly exited. The State Department declined to comment about the Comey firing. One State Department official said it would be unusual to suspend diplomatic engagement with Russia for the sole purpose of avoiding bad optics. However, the official said the awkward timing of Lavrov’s meetings could not be overstated. Not shying away from the moment, the Russian Embassy in Washington tweeted out a photo on Wednesday of Trump meeting Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.



Ambassador Kislyak and President Trump / Посол С.Кисляк и Президент Д.Трамп

The president’s critics immediately seized on the Lavrov trip, which includes a White House meeting with Trump, as another sign of what they see as the Trump administration’s uncomfortably close ties with Russia. But given the intense media and congressional scrutiny of US-Russia relations, the Trump administration likely lacks the space to maneuver a “grand bargain” with Moscow even if it wanted one. Trump had long sought to strike an ambitious agreement with Moscow that would resolve a range of long-standing issues between the adversaries from security in Europe to the fate of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad to a peace deal in Ukraine. In lieu of that, Washington and Moscow have readjusted expectations and limited the scope of potential cooperation to less ambitious endeavors. "On Ukraine, the sides will discuss the need to stop the violence in eastern Ukraine and resolve the conflict through the full implementation of the Minsk agreements," the State Department said in a statement. "On Syria, the secretary intends to discuss efforts to de-escalate violence, provide humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people, and set the stage for a political settlement of the conflict," the department added. Those same issues dominated US-Russia relations during the Obama administration. The difference now is the backdrop of bitter accusations about Russian interference in in the 2016 elections and the FBI and congressional investigations into potentially unlawful activity between Trump’s aides and Russian officials.