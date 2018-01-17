Rex Tillerson Says African Countries Aren't Actually Bothered By The "Shithole" Controversy

VANCOUVER -- Faced with the growing list of African governments condemning President Trump's alleged reference to "shithole countries," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Thursday that US relations with African nations are only improving.



"At this stage, nothing has changed with respect to our relationship with African nations and we continue to see them wanting to strengthen our relationship," Tillerson said in response to a question from BuzzFeed News.

In recent days, the nations of Nigeria, Botswana, Senegal, South Africa, Haiti and Ghana summoned US diplomats to explain the remarks — which Trump denies saying — and the 55-nation African Union demanded an apology.

Botswana issued a rare official response, asking the US ambassador there "to clarify" comments it condemned as "irresponsible, reprehensible and racist."

But Tillerson, speaking at a press conference in Vancouver, Canada, said shared concerns over terrorism and the large amount of US aid flowing to the continent ensured a longstanding positive relationship.

"The U.S. continues to be one of the most generous nations on the entire planet in terms of aid assistance, mutual defense assistance, and economic development," Tillerson said. "We have a very positive relationship with African nations, we share a number of security issues, we share a number of economic development issues, and I think those leaders know that the United States wants that relationship to continue to be strong."