25 Target Products You May Not Have Thought To Get Before Your Family Vacation

1. A waterproof car trash can with a lid and storage pockets for instilling just a modicum of hope that you might be able to keep the car somewhat cleaner than the house. Maybe.
2. A rechargeable, three-speed flexible stroller fan with three LED settings (that can be used as a night light) so the kids (and you) can keep cool on your morning jog.
3. A picnic blanket for sitting down just about anywhere outdoors and keeping kids cozy in transit. This "blankie" folds up neatly into its own travel bag, making it super easy to store in the car at all times.
4. A Graco Pack and Play so babies can nap and sleep comfortably anywhere when traveling. It's especially helpful if it's already used regularly at home because it creates a familiar environment for snoozing.
5. A fitted crib sheet because the cribs or pack-and-plays that some hotels provide probably aren't as clean and sanitary as you'd like them to be!
6. An 80-piece Johnson & Johnson first aid kit for any boo-boos that might happen on your trip (and they will). This pack has it all and should probably live in your car when you return from your trip.
7. A four-piece packing cube set that'll help first-time parent packers group all of the different types of items (clothes, food, toys, creams, etc.) they'll need to haul on their maiden voyage with child.
8. An eight-count pack of grape-flavored Dramamine Motion Sickness chewables for kids so you can get through any car trip without stopping, scrambling for a plastic bag, and eventually having to clean up some puke.
9. A two-pack of spillproof, dishwasher-safe Munchkin snack catchers for packing some munchies while keeping crumbs to a minimum on land, sea, or air.
10. A 90-count supply of saline nose wipes because when that little nose starts to run, it's not a jog; it's a Usain Bolt-like sprint to sticky snot getting anywhere and everywhere. These things are like booger magnets!
11. An aloe-infused hand sanitizer with a holder to hang from a bag, a belt loop, or any other easily accessible area so you're not always fumbling (or losing) your germ gel.
12. A foldable Oxo Tot 2-in-1 Go Potty because when they gotta go, you know they gotta go! Like, right now! No bathroom? No problem; extend the legs, and voilà, you've got an instant roadside commode. This potty also lays flat on regular toilets for a more comfortable seat on the throne.
13. A leakproof, easy-to-clean CamelBak kids water bottle that'll last as long as the kids don't lose it and keep them hydrated on the reg throughout the day. All they have to do is "flip, bite, sip, and drink through the straw."
14. A portable power inverter with four USB converters and three AC adapters to help keep your family plugged in and ~juiced up~ during those long summer vacation road trips.
15. A 10-piece jar of assorted bungee cords for securing objects inside or outside of your car, especially when you need to leave the trunk open. And kids totally love playing with these!
16. A Philips fast baby bottle warmer because babies want, nay demand, that their babas are above room temperature, and you know there will be hell to pay if they're not.
17. A Crayola Color Wonder mess-free coloring kit with markers that only work on the special coloring paper included. No more worrying about any "Redrum" happening to the walls.
18. A portable baby highchair so your little dining companion always has a comfortable, safe, and secure place to sit at the table.
19. A two-pack of beach towels that'll always be handy to have stashed in the trunk because kids always find a way to get soaking wet at places that aren't even the pool or beach.
20. A pack of TSA-approved travel bottles for all of the lotions and potions that babies require without having to travel with all of those full-size bottles taking up extra space.
21. A collapsible bathtub because even though you're on vacation, you still have to wash that kid, and unless otherwise requested, most hotel/motel rooms don't have a tub.
22. A portable car vacuum cleaner that plugs into the car's lighter port (with a 16-foot-long cable), so unless your ride is out of gas or the battery's dead, you've got no excuse for not cleaning every nook and cranny from the dashboard to the trunk.
23. A two-pack of baby pacifier clips for all those times wasted searching all over the place for a clean binky while dealing with a very unruly child. The pacifier is one item to which the "five-second rule" does not apply.
24. A clippable baby changing station and diaper clutch with enough room for several nappies and a pack of wipes to turn every clean (hopefully) flat surface into a changing table. No more time spent searching for a bathroom changing table.
25. A pack of 315 dog poop bags because, now hear me out here, you're not going to be traveling with a Diaper Genie, but you're still going to have to deal with dirty, stinky diapers piling up.
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.