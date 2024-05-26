BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    25 Target Products You May Not Have Thought To Get Before Your Family Vacation

    You're always going to forget something, but try not to forget any of these things because they will make your trip-life so much easier.

    John Mihaly
    by John Mihaly

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A waterproof car trash can with a lid and storage pockets for instilling just a modicum of hope that you might be able to keep the car somewhat cleaner than the house. Maybe.

    Promising review: "This automotive trash can has kind of a lid with a hole in the top so if it happens to tip over it doesn't spill. I also love the built-in liner, so it is easy to keep clean as well. It's the perfect size for our vehicle, and it's made to last." —Amy

    Price: $13.99

    2. A rechargeable, three-speed flexible stroller fan with three LED settings (that can be used as a night light) so the kids (and you) can keep cool on your morning jog.

    Promising review: "Perfect for on the go! Works for strollers, car seats and even tabletops. We use ours mostly in the car seat to help our little one stay cool." —gphg

    Price: $29.99 (originally $36.99)

    3. A picnic blanket for sitting down just about anywhere outdoors and keeping kids cozy in transit. This "blankie" folds up neatly into its own travel bag, making it super easy to store in the car at all times.

    Promising review: "I have a similar fold-up blanket that I take to the beach. So, when my daughter-in-law commented that she wanted something similar for picnics, I gave her one for her birthday. I searched online via the Target app and found exactly what I was looking for. It arrived in time for her birthday, and she loves it." —DJS

    Price: $29.49 (available in four colors)

    4. A Graco Pack and Play so babies can nap and sleep comfortably anywhere when traveling. It's especially helpful if it's already used regularly at home because it creates a familiar environment for snoozing.

    Promising review: "A must have baby item if planning on traveling at all. Super easy to set up and stores nicely. I had one for my babies who are all having babies of their own now so I use it for my grandkids." —Kathy M

    Price: $59.99 (available in four colors)

    5. A fitted crib sheet because the cribs or pack-and-plays that some hotels provide probably aren't as clean and sanitary as you'd like them to be!

    Promising review: "I was nervous about buying this sheet as I have purchased this brand before, and the sheet shrunk and became very tough to get onto the crib mattress, BUT not this sheet. I have washed this quite a few times, and so far, the sheet is staying the same size. It is soft and easy to put on the mattress, and the dinos have not faded in color." —Tasha

    Price: $9.99

    6. An 80-piece Johnson & Johnson first aid kit for any boo-boos that might happen on your trip (and they will). This pack has it all and should probably live in your car when you return from your trip.

    Contains 30 adhesive bandages in assorted sizes, 21 sheer adhesive bandages, hand-cleansing wipes, 10 gauze all-purpose dressings, and one full-sized Neosporin antibiotic ointment.

    Price: $13.79

    7. A four-piece packing cube set that'll help first-time parent packers group all of the different types of items (clothes, food, toys, creams, etc.) they'll need to haul on their maiden voyage with child.

    Promising review: "Just used these for a weekend trip and they worked great! Plenty of space while also keeping everything organized. Love the tan color as well." —Chloe

    Price: $20.99 (originally $29.99; available in two colors)

    8. An eight-count pack of grape-flavored Dramamine Motion Sickness chewables for kids so you can get through any car trip without stopping, scrambling for a plastic bag, and eventually having to clean up some puke.

    Promising review: "My kids have been car- and air-sick since they were babies. This has helped, although it does make them sleepy. However, after a quick nap, they usually don't have a problem. We typically use it on long flights (6+ hours). I really like the travel case, which is great for storing in my purse/backpack just in case." —adachshundandfamily

    Price: $5.99

    9. A two-pack of spillproof, dishwasher-safe Munchkin snack catchers for packing some munchies while keeping crumbs to a minimum on land, sea, or air.

    Promising review: "My 2-year-old loves walking around with his snacks, and this product makes it possible! He often walks around shaking the snack cup, and I never find his snacks lying around the house because the cup contains them." —BebeMama

    Price: $6.29 (available in two colors)

    10. A 90-count supply of saline nose wipes because when that little nose starts to run, it's not a jog; it's a Usain Bolt-like sprint to sticky snot getting anywhere and everywhere. These things are like booger magnets!

    Promising review: "These are the best for runny noses. Gentle on the skin and perfect for cleaning your child’s nose without making it raw from too much cleaning. I use these for my baby and toddler." —Tara00

    Price: $14.49

    11. An aloe-infused hand sanitizer with a holder to hang from a bag, a belt loop, or any other easily accessible area so you're not always fumbling (or losing) your germ gel.

    Promising review: "It is bigger than other travel-size sanitizers. You can attach it anywhere. I have several of these and stick them in every bag we use, especially my diaper bag. It is so convenient, especially when traveling. I love that it is not sticky when it dries." —Phan Enriquez

    Price: $2.19

    12. A foldable Oxo Tot 2-in-1 Go Potty because when they gotta go, you know they gotta go! Like, right now! No bathroom? No problem; extend the legs, and voilà, you've got an instant roadside commode. This potty also lays flat on regular toilets for a more comfortable seat on the throne.

    Promising review: "We love having this for on-the-go. It is perfect. We started training sometime around 16 or 18 months and the height was just right and still is (at almost 2). We had great success with training even though we like to be on the go, much of which is probably due to having this thing. This can be put in a drawstring backpack, and no one even knows you are carting it around. It helps keep training on track and can be used on the ground, in the bathroom, or even in the car. Game changer!" —Susan

    Price: $20.99

    13. A leakproof, easy-to-clean CamelBak kids water bottle that'll last as long as the kids don't lose it and keep them hydrated on the reg throughout the day. All they have to do is "flip, bite, sip, and drink through the straw."

    Promising review: "We have had this cup for six months, and it has been dropped countless times and partially run over by my SUV. We popped it back into shape, and you can barely tell anything happened. We bought another for our youngest, and it’s doing just as well." —TF

    Price: $14.99 (available in six styles)

    14. A portable power inverter with four USB converters and three AC adapters to help keep your family plugged in and ~juiced up~ during those long summer vacation road trips.

    Promising review: "Needed an inverter for an upcoming camping trip for our five air mattresses (had a different brand last year, which was absolutely useless) and to charge my phone in case of an emergency, and this did the trick! I blew up the air mattresses just like we had plugged them in at home. I used my normal phone charger whilst driving from lake to lake, and my phone charged quickly. I left my Explorer running while using it, didn’t cause any battery or other issues. Perfect for what we needed." —HalloQueen

    Price: $30.49

    15. A 10-piece jar of assorted bungee cords for securing objects inside or outside of your car, especially when you need to leave the trunk open. And kids totally love playing with these!

    Promising review: "Very strong bungee cords. I always have one for what I need because there are different sizes. My only regret is that I wish I bought these sooner!" —Michelle

    Price: $5.89

    16. A Philips fast baby bottle warmer because babies want, nay demand, that their babas are above room temperature, and you know there will be hell to pay if they're not.

    Promising review: "This warmer gets the job done and doesn't take up a ton of space on my counter like some of the others out there." —Hand

    Price: $49.99

    17. A Crayola Color Wonder mess-free coloring kit with markers that only work on the special coloring paper included. No more worrying about any "Redrum" happening to the walls.

    Promising review: "Mess free. Easy to use. Kids love! Markers will leave an oily stain on some clothes and fabrics, but it completely washes out after being washed. It's similar to how baby oil feels. Just watch younger children so they don't put marker caps in their mouths, which is a possible choking hazard. Should be fine with proper supervision. Love the product overall. Habv bought again and will continue to purchase in the future. Sensory-friendly." —Lulumama

    Price: $11.29

    18. A portable baby highchair so your little dining companion always has a comfortable, safe, and secure place to sit at the table.

    Promising review: "My 6-month-old daughter loves to be at the table close to us! I was worried about how secure to the table it would be but have no issues with it now, in fact i have some difficulty undoing it! For the price, I definitely think it is worth purchasing vs using restaurant high chair seats." —Sarah

    Price: $59.99 (available in two colors)

    19. A two-pack of beach towels that'll always be handy to have stashed in the trunk because kids always find a way to get soaking wet at places that aren't even the pool or beach.

    Promising review: "I have two daughters and purchased these for their Easter baskets. They love the colors and print. They are the perfect smaller size for children, which I love. I can roll them, and they fit in my pool bag. I paid less for two than one beach towel in most stores!" —Wldetwiler 

    Price: $10

    20. A pack of TSA-approved travel bottles for all of the lotions and potions that babies require without having to travel with all of those full-size bottles taking up extra space.

    Promising review: "This clear bag helps me find my liquid items when I travel. I bought this at a local Target when I was on a trip. Love the little bottles. They were just the right size. I also put the items in a baggie also since I am always worried about leakage. They did not leak even on the airplane flights." —Country lady

    Price: $7.99

    21. A collapsible bathtub because even though you're on vacation, you still have to wash that kid, and unless otherwise requested, most hotel/motel rooms don't have a tub.

    Price: $49.99

    22. A portable car vacuum cleaner that plugs into the car's lighter port (with a 16-foot-long cable), so unless your ride is out of gas or the battery's dead, you've got no excuse for not cleaning every nook and cranny from the dashboard to the trunk.

    Promising review: "This is the best car vacuum I have ever used. The cord is 18 feet, so I don’t have to constantly unplug it to clean a different car area. The suction is awesome for what it is. I also love that everything is stored away in its carrying case. Best purchase ever!" —ally maine

    Price: $37.99 (available in two colors)

    23. A two-pack of baby pacifier clips for all those times wasted searching all over the place for a clean binky while dealing with a very unruly child. The pacifier is one item to which the "five-second rule" does not apply.

    Promising review: "Love these to prevent losing the binkis! They are super cute, work well, and you can throw them in the washer!" —Mama Bear

    Price: $6.79+ (available in five colors)

    24. A clippable baby changing station and diaper clutch with enough room for several nappies and a pack of wipes to turn every clean (hopefully) flat surface into a changing table. No more time spent searching for a bathroom changing table.

    Promising review: "I love love love this purchase! It is nice to just throw this in the undercarriage of your stroller, and that’s all I really need when going to the mall or a quick run into the store. I keep a couple of diapers in here and enough wipes for small trips. Fits in my backpack/purse, too so I don’t have to lug around a giant diaper bag. Also super easy to clean/wipe because it has a plastic inlay! This is just a terrific all-in-one!" —MZ

    Price: $29.99 (available in three colors/patterns)

    25. A pack of 315 dog poop bags because, now hear me out here, you're not going to be traveling with a Diaper Genie, but you're still going to have to deal with dirty, stinky diapers piling up.

    Promising review: "We love these poop bags. They are our go-to. Easy to use, easy to open. We like that they are more environmentally friendly. The smell is a little odd and makes of think of poop when we smell it, but it does hide the smell of poop a little bit. I like the fact that we can buy a lot at once." —Danielle

    Price: $21.49

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.