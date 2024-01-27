Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    These 20 Target Items Are Genius For Parents With Toddlers

    Parenting IQ = through the roof.

    John Mihaly
    by John Mihaly

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A two-pack of Munchkin faucet extenders for making already difficult (and messy) tasks like handwashing and teeth brushing easier for the little ones. Fits standard and gooseneck faucets; no tools are required!

    Child model washing hands at sink with aid of faucet extender
    Target

    Promising review: "So much easier for my toddler to be able to wash her own hands without hurting her belly leaning so far! I love these, and they fit on all of our faucets which are all very different!" —Amber

    Price: $11.49

    2. A Bentgo "durable and leakproof" lunch box because it's just as much fun for parents to pack their kids' meals in one of these as it is for them to open it up every day as they move from daycare to preschool and beyond.

    Target

    Note: While the tray is dishwasher safe, the case is not! It will melt the rubber elements and ruin the whole thing if not hand-washed.

    Promising review: "I love this lunch box! It fits perfectly inside my sons lunch bag and it coordinates with the blue shark lunch bag. My toddler enjoys the different compartments, it's like a game to see which compartment he's going to start with :)" —Live2Design

    Price: $27.99 (available in eight colors)

    3. A toddler llama backpack with just enough storage space for daycare or a fun day out with the fam (think: zoo, park, museum, etc.). We ~llove~ it!

    Child models holding pastel colored back pack shaped like a llama
    Target

    This was the first backpack I bought my firstborn (a different animal), and it's been the perfect traveling companion on all of his adventures for years now. 

    Promising review: "Such a cute little backpack for a toddler! It comes with enough space for some books or art supplies and has a cute little beverage holder. The llama's hair is also really soft!" —Star

    Price: $11.61 (originally $16.59)

    4. A Melissa & Doug multisensory soft taco "Fill & Spill" toy for the young culinary entrepreneur to ensure that every (play) day can indeed be Taco Tuesday.

    Target

    For ages 6—12 months.

    Promising review: "My daughter loves to pull all the pieces out and feel the different textures. Her favorite is the ground beef!" —Alex

    Price: $15.99

    5. An ultrasonic cool mist humidifier that'll moisturize air for up to 25 hours straight, helping with anything from dry skin to congestion (for babies, toddlers, kids, and adults). Everyone wins!

    Blue and white plastic humidifier emitting vapor
    Target

    Ideal for rooms up to 250 square-feet.

    Promising review: "Easy to fill, quiet, good mist, really saw an improvement in my son's congestion. He is 2, and we have been using one from his baby shower for some time and saw no improvement; been using this for about a week and saw a quick change in his cough, congestion, and runny nose." —Cmarie

    Price: $39.99 (available in two colors)

    6. A 90-count supply of saline nose wipes because when that little nose starts to run, it's not a jog; it's a Usain Bolt-like sprint to sticky snot getting anywhere and everywhere. These things are like booger magnets!

    Two packs of Boogie Wipes and their box in white with green and purple logo
    Target

    Promising review: "These are the best for runny noses. Gentle on the skin and perfect for cleaning your child’s nose without making it raw from too much cleaning. I use these for my baby and toddler." —Tara00

    Price: $14.49

    7. A two-pack of spill-proof, dishwasher-safe Munchkin snack catchers for keeping crumbs to a minimum and not having to constantly pry the family dog's jaw open to see what it's got in its mouth (which as we all know is an impossible task).

    Target

    Promising review: "My 2-year-old loves walking around with his snacks, and this product makes it possible! He often walks around shaking the snack cup, and I never find his snacks lying around the house because the cup contains them." —BebeMama

    Price: $6.29 (available in two colors)

    8. A BPA-free Skip Hop "Moby" safety bath spout cover that keeps bathtime safe and fun and prevents the little ones from bonking themselves on hard, sharp metallic objects (it happens more than you can imagine).

    Light blue whale shaped cover on bath tub spout
    Target

    Promising review: "This is a must-have for parents and caregivers of little ones! Not only is it so cute and fun for kids to look at, but it also covers your hard and often sharp-edged spout in case of slips in the tub! An adorable way to have some extra peace of mind during bath time. This easily fits over our standard-sized spout with no problems." —Courtney

    Price: $9.99

    9. A bilingual LeapFrog Learning Friends 100 Words Book so that when kids touch each picture, they hear the animals teach age-appropriate words along with facts and sound effects in English and Spanish. Also great for parents trying to learn that second language too. (Like me!)

    Target

    For ages 18+ months. Requires two AA batteries.

    Promising review: "Amazing gift for toddlers who are learning English and Spanish. It was a gift for my nephew, and he turned it on and immediately started clicking pictures to find out what they were! It was so precious." —Tia

    Price: $13.99

    10. A developmental "Zany Zoo" wooden activity cube for refining those fine motor skills with five sides of fun featuring alphabet tiles, a bead maze, zigzag tracks, peek-a-boo doors, and more!

    Target

    Promising review: "Bought this for our son a few months ago (he’s a few days shy of 9 months now), and it’s been a major hit in our house! 'Major hit' = played with for 5–10 minutes at a time, many times a day. Hey, I’ll take it! It’s very well-made and sturdy. He pulls himself up to standing with it constantly (although he has caught it at an angle where it’s tipped back on him, but that’s been rare). I love the sanded-down corners. He’s not quite old enough for some of the activities on it, but that’s okay because I know it will continue to be of interest as he grows! He’s obsessed with the little doors, and his favorite thing is us 'hiding' his other toys around the top of it, so he has to figure out how to get them out. This game has been the best use of the Zany Zoo so far, actually. Well worth the price, IMO. I looked at lots of other activity cubes, and there are some smaller and cheaper ones. But I think we’ll get a lot of use of this one in the coming years!" —Sarah

    Price: $59.99

    11. A leakproof, easy-to-clean CamelBak kids water bottle that'll last as long as the kids don't lose it and keep them hydrated on the reg throughout the day. All they have to do is "flip, bite, sip, and drink through the straw."

    Two child models holding clear plastic water bottles with artwork adorned on them
    Target

    Promising review: "We have had this cup for six months, and it has been dropped countless times and partially run over by my SUV. We popped it back into shape, and you can barely tell anything happened. We bought another for our youngest, and it’s doing just as well." —TF

    Price: $14.99 (available in six styles)

    12. A Duplo learn-to-count "My First Number Train" with big, bright-colored bricks so toddlers can learn to count, as well as different colors while building their first block-based toys.

    Target

    This toy has been in rotation for two kids (a 2- and a 4-year-old) now, and it's still going. And through some minor miracle (maybe due to the size), no pieces have been lost. This was a great intro to the world of plastic, inter-connecting building blocks only a few days go by without me stepping on one of those numbers or train parts.

    Price: $19.39

    13. An 80-piece Johnson & Johnson first aid kit for any boo-boos that might happen out and about (and they will). This pack has it all and should probably live in your car when you return from your trip.

    Angled photo of light purple first aid kit showing all the contents inside
    Target

    Contains 30 adhesive bandages in assorted sizes, 21 sheer adhesive bandages, hand-cleansing wipes, 10 gauze all-purpose dressings, and one full-sized Neosporin antibiotic ointment.

    Price: $13.49

    14. A Stasher reusable food bag that not only helps to phase out unrecyclable single-use plastics but can be used for packing just about anything (snacks, toys, medicine, changing supplies, etc.) contained and organized in your travel bag.

    Aqua Stasher bag in dishwasher
    Target

    Price: $12.99

    15. A rechargeable, three-speed flexible stroller fan with three LED settings (that can be used as a night light) so the kids (and you) can keep cool on your morning jog.

    Black fan attached to stroller
    Target

    Promising review: "Perfect for on the go! Works for strollers, car seats and even tabletops. We use ours mostly in the car seat to help our little one stay cool." —gphg

    Price: $29.99 (originally $36.99)

    16. A puppy bubble maker because if all it takes is just a few bubbles to capture a child's attention, then imagine what a whole jar and this robo-dog can do. Bubbles, do your thing!

    A plastic black and white dog with a bubble maker in its open mouth and a jar of bubble solution
    Target

    For ages 3+ and requires four AA batteries. 

    Promising review: "Amazing easy to set up and makes a ton of bubbles. My 4- and 5-year-olds love it! It does go through the bubble liquid quickly, so buy the big bottles but it’s still worth it, especially for the amount of bubbles it makes. There’s a small lip so when you’re done you can pour the leftover back in the bottle so no waste." —BusyMom

    Price: $10

    17. A PackIt Freezable lunch box so you can keep your kid's lunches and snacks extra chill and not have to weigh it down with unwieldy ice packs.

    A model&#x27;s hand placing a bright pink trimmed lunch bag with rainbow designs into a fridge
    Target

    Promising review: "My son loved the pattern, he eats lunch late and this will keep the food cold!" —Candyaft16

    Price: $24.99 (available in six colors)

    18. A Crayola Color Wonder mess-free coloring kit with markers that only work on the special coloring paper included. No more worrying about any "Redrum" happening to the walls.

    Blue plastic container for Crayola marker set
    Target

    Promising review: "Mess free. Easy to use. Kids love! Markers will leave an oily stain on some clothes and fabrics, but it completely washes out after being washed. It's similar to how baby oil feels. Just watch younger children so they don't put marker caps in their mouths, which is a possible choking hazard. Should be fine with proper supervision. Love the product overall. Habv bought again and will continue to purchase in the future. Sensory-friendly." —Lulumama

    Price: $9.89

    19. A VTech Stroll and Discover Activity Walker that has a removable activity panel to start babies on the floor and eventually get them up toddling and walking on their own, thanks to all the interactive music, lights, and animals.

    Target

    For ages 9-36 months and requires two AA batteries.

    Promising review: "The VTech Stroll and Discover Activity Walker is an educational toy that introduces a child to sounds, buttons, colors, shapes, and numbers. This toy also helps a child to acquire the skills and strength to learn how to walk together with many other activities from months old all the way up to 3+ years!" —Nan

    Price: $44.99

    20. A "Rain Showers Splash Pond" water table to take the fun of bath time outdoors (or in the garage during the winter) with rearrangeable maze pieces that create new waterfall effects (but mostly for splashing about without making a mess).

    Three child models playing outdoors with green and blue plastic water table
    Target

    For ages 1.5+.

    Promising review: "Definitely a win in our home. It kept my 2-year-old quietly occupied while we got to enjoy some outdoor time in the sun. I actually set it up inside the kiddie pool for more fun." —Jenna

    Price: $79.99

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity. 