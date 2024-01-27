These 20 Target Items Are Genius For Parents With Toddlers

1. A two-pack of Munchkin faucet extenders for making already difficult (and messy) tasks like handwashing and teeth brushing easier for the little ones. Fits standard and gooseneck faucets; no tools are required!
2. A Bentgo "durable and leakproof" lunch box because it's just as much fun for parents to pack their kids' meals in one of these as it is for them to open it up every day as they move from daycare to preschool and beyond.
3. A toddler llama backpack with just enough storage space for daycare or a fun day out with the fam (think: zoo, park, museum, etc.). We ~llove~ it!
4. A Melissa & Doug multisensory soft taco "Fill & Spill" toy for the young culinary entrepreneur to ensure that every (play) day can indeed be Taco Tuesday.
5. An ultrasonic cool mist humidifier that'll moisturize air for up to 25 hours straight, helping with anything from dry skin to congestion (for babies, toddlers, kids, and adults). Everyone wins!
6. A 90-count supply of saline nose wipes because when that little nose starts to run, it's not a jog; it's a Usain Bolt-like sprint to sticky snot getting anywhere and everywhere. These things are like booger magnets!
7. A two-pack of spill-proof, dishwasher-safe Munchkin snack catchers for keeping crumbs to a minimum and not having to constantly pry the family dog's jaw open to see what it's got in its mouth (which as we all know is an impossible task).
8. A BPA-free Skip Hop "Moby" safety bath spout cover that keeps bathtime safe and fun and prevents the little ones from bonking themselves on hard, sharp metallic objects (it happens more than you can imagine).
9. A bilingual LeapFrog Learning Friends 100 Words Book so that when kids touch each picture, they hear the animals teach age-appropriate words along with facts and sound effects in English and Spanish. Also great for parents trying to learn that second language too. (Like me!)
10. A developmental "Zany Zoo" wooden activity cube for refining those fine motor skills with five sides of fun featuring alphabet tiles, a bead maze, zigzag tracks, peek-a-boo doors, and more!
11. A leakproof, easy-to-clean CamelBak kids water bottle that'll last as long as the kids don't lose it and keep them hydrated on the reg throughout the day. All they have to do is "flip, bite, sip, and drink through the straw."
12. A Duplo learn-to-count "My First Number Train" with big, bright-colored bricks so toddlers can learn to count, as well as different colors while building their first block-based toys.
13. An 80-piece Johnson & Johnson first aid kit for any boo-boos that might happen out and about (and they will). This pack has it all and should probably live in your car when you return from your trip.
14. A Stasher reusable food bag that not only helps to phase out unrecyclable single-use plastics but can be used for packing just about anything (snacks, toys, medicine, changing supplies, etc.) contained and organized in your travel bag.
15. A rechargeable, three-speed flexible stroller fan with three LED settings (that can be used as a night light) so the kids (and you) can keep cool on your morning jog.
16. A puppy bubble maker because if all it takes is just a few bubbles to capture a child's attention, then imagine what a whole jar and this robo-dog can do. Bubbles, do your thing!
17. A PackIt Freezable lunch box so you can keep your kid's lunches and snacks extra chill and not have to weigh it down with unwieldy ice packs.
18. A Crayola Color Wonder mess-free coloring kit with markers that only work on the special coloring paper included. No more worrying about any "Redrum" happening to the walls.
19. A VTech Stroll and Discover Activity Walker that has a removable activity panel to start babies on the floor and eventually get them up toddling and walking on their own, thanks to all the interactive music, lights, and animals.
20. A "Rain Showers Splash Pond" water table to take the fun of bath time outdoors (or in the garage during the winter) with rearrangeable maze pieces that create new waterfall effects (but mostly for splashing about without making a mess).
