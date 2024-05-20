25 Father’s Day Gifts From Target That Just About Any Dad Would Be Excited To Receive

1. A daily moisturizing Moroccan Mint & Cedar shampoo, which isn't the same green bottle of Pert that's been in dad's shower since you were in junior high. Its scent is described as a fresh smell with floral and coconut notes, and a woody and musk finish. Fan-cee!
2. A dishwasher-safe, 12-ounce CamelBak insulated stainless steel mug that keeps the hot things hot for up to six hours and the cold stuff cold for up to four. This gift is totally dad-proof!
3. A Prince Pickleball Pro Paddle for the dad whose tennis-playing days are far behind them (or never were). If they're going to pick up a new hobby, they might as well do it in style with this Target-exclusive.
4. A Hitster card game where players take turns guessing when 300 songs from the last 100 years were released, artist names, and song titles. Scan a music card with the free app and Spotify will start playing songs automatically. Dad'll rock the 20th century, but you've got the last 20 years on lock!
5. A pair of Moccasin scuff slippers with cushioned insoles and a soft lining but with a grippy sole for some of dad's favorite activities (like taking out the trash or the commingled recycling).
6. An Igloo Playmate Classic Kool Tunes cooler with built-in wireless speakers so dads can rock out like it's 1989 (not the album) while enjoying their favorite adult beverage (which in 1989 was probably Bartles & Jaymes).
7. Or an 80-quart, rust- and fade-resistant portable rolling patio cooler that'll keep drinks cold for (checks notes), up to 36 hours! Things that dad will appreciate: a bottle opener and cap catcher; a drain plug for easy cleanup.
8. A pair of smooth-sounding Beats Solo³ Bluetooth wireless on-ear headphones boasting up to 40 hours of battery life, seamless setup thanks to Apple's W1 chip, and the ability to take calls...because dads will call...always.
9. A rechargeable, wet/dry Philips Norelco OneBlade electric shaver for dads with stubble, beards, or facial hair who want to tend to their hirsuteness with finer detail and precision than with the straight razor their father taught them with.
10. An AncestryDNA: genetic ethnicity kit, which hopefully won't reveal any Maury Povich-level surprises about dear old dad. Please.
11. A Bird Buddy outdoor bird feeder with a rechargeable battery for birdwatching and identifying as it can recognize over 1,000 species and photograph them! Just get ready for dad to tell you all about their new hobby.
12. A 201-piece Star Wars R2-D2 model kit puzzle that doesn't take much force to build. RU ready 2 have some fun? How many, "I am your father" jokes do you think dear old Darth Dad will make?
13. A stainless-steel interior Cuisinart clean burn firepit because they don't just make blenders! Easy-to-light and easy-to-clean sounds like any dad's dream.
14. A portable LED Verilux HappyLight therapy lamp to help improve sleep, boost mood, increase energy, and enhance focus — all things that dads want but are never quite sure how to ask for...until now.
15. A pair of 7-inch e-waist swim shorts because they're not too long (over-the-knee, board short style) and not too short (Magnum P.I. nut-hugger style). Everyone wins, from knees to nuts!
16. A rechargeable Theragun Relief messager with three attachments for targeting aches, tension, and stubborn knots while also being very quiet (something that dads also love, think of it as two gifts in one).
17. A pair of polarized, rust-resistant Ray-Ban square sunglasses to give dad that can't-go-wrong classic look while providing maximum UV protection. Such a cool dude!
18. A two-person quilted fabric hammock with spreader bars so pops can go for a swing or take an outdoor snooze. And by two-person, we mean dad and the dog.
20. A programmable, smart Google Nest thermostat so dads can continue their unavoidable lifelong quest to control the temperature of their homes at all times. The Nest makes that journey a little easier thanks to its quick install, remote control access from digital devices, and voice-control via Alexa. I mean, have you seen the heating bill?
21. A Blueair Blue 411 air purifier because, just to clear the air here, dads deserve the most smoke-, allergen-, pollen-, dust-, pet-odor-free indoor atmosphere at all times. Quiet and easy-to-clean too!
22. A Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Sound Bar so dads can turn their living rooms into a mini theater, thanks to this Bluetooth-capable gadget's 3D surround sound.
23. A deep tissue massage and muscle recovery foam roller because have you heard the noises that come out of dads every time they sit down or stand up? Give them the gift of decreased muscle and joint pain and increased circulation and flexibility.
24. A Keurig single-serve coffee maker capable of making a nice piping hot cup of java or cold iced coffee concoction. The slim design fits easily on any countertop while offering three cup sizes of 8, 10, or 12 ounces.
25. A hand crank radio and flashlight that's like the Swiss Army Knife of emergency preparedness thanks to its three separate power sources (crank, solar, USB), phone charger, and AM, FM, and NOAA weather radio bands. And you know how prepared dads like to be!
