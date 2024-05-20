BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    25 Father’s Day Gifts From Target That Just About Any Dad Would Be Excited To Receive

    OK, maybe excited is too much to ask for from dear old dad, but we're more than certain that these prezzies will actually be put to good use.

    John Mihaly
    by John Mihaly

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A daily moisturizing Moroccan Mint & Cedar shampoo, which isn't the same green bottle of Pert that's been in dad's shower since you were in junior high. Its scent is described as a fresh smell with floral and coconut notes, and a woody and musk finish. Fan-cee!

    Two Goodfellow &amp;amp; Co shampoo and conditioner bottles on a bathroom shelf
    Target

    Promising review: "I love the scent. My husband thinks it works well for his thick hair. I have repurchased several times and use it along with the conditioner. My husband uses the beard wash, too." —Brtilee

    Price: $5.99 

    2. A dishwasher-safe, 12-ounce CamelBak insulated stainless steel mug that keeps the hot things hot for up to six hours and the cold stuff cold for up to four. This gift is totally dad-proof!

    Two individuals seated outdoors toasting with CamelBak mugs, partial view, wearing casual hiking attire
    Target

    Promising review: "I love it! It keeps my coffee and tea warm for hours while working at my desk." —Seahorse

    Price: $15.99 (available in three colors)

    3. A Prince Pickleball Pro Paddle for the dad whose tennis-playing days are far behind them (or never were). If they're going to pick up a new hobby, they might as well do it in style with this Target-exclusive.

    Pickleball paddle with geometric pattern against green background
    Target

    Prince has been one of the definitive tennis brands for over 50 years, and now they're in the pickleball business. 

    Price: $39.99

    4. A Hitster card game where players take turns guessing when 300 songs from the last 100 years were released, artist names, and song titles. Scan a music card with the free app and Spotify will start playing songs automatically. Dad'll rock the 20th century, but you've got the last 20 years on lock!

    Board game &quot;Hitster&quot; on display with blurred people in background at an event
    Target

    Promising review: "I played this game with friends at NYE and had so much fun that I went out and bought it myself. It covers many genres of music ranging from the '50s to today. We had a blast all evening." —Kyle B. 

    Price: $19.99 

    5. A pair of Moccasin scuff slippers with cushioned insoles and a soft lining but with a grippy sole for some of dad's favorite activities (like taking out the trash or the commingled recycling).

    Sherpa-lined slipper with suede-like exterior, suitable for indoor wear
    Target

    Promising review: "My husband is obsessed with these. If you find your size, I’d buy them! They're super comfortable, and I love that they can be worn outside. If you’re in between sizes, size down." —Gabby W. 

    Price: $30 (available in men's sizes 7–14 and two colors)

    6. An Igloo Playmate Classic Kool Tunes cooler with built-in wireless speakers so dads can rock out like it's 1989 (not the album) while enjoying their favorite adult beverage (which in 1989 was probably Bartles & Jaymes).

    Group of friends toasting with beverages on the beach, vintage cooler and speaker in view, casual beachwear
    Target

    Price: $149.99

    7. Or an 80-quart, rust- and fade-resistant portable rolling patio cooler that'll keep drinks cold for (checks notes), up to 36 hours! Things that dad will appreciate: a bottle opener and cap catcher; a drain plug for easy cleanup.

    Red mobile drink cart with various beverages and a checkered napkin, set on a wooden deck
    Target

    Holds up to 110 twelve-ounce cans with room for ice. Damn! 

    Price: $199.99 (available in eight colors)

    8. A pair of smooth-sounding Beats Solo³ Bluetooth wireless on-ear headphones boasting up to 40 hours of battery life, seamless setup thanks to Apple's W1 chip, and the ability to take calls...because dads will call...always.

    Black Beats Solo3 wireless headphones on a white background
    Target

    Promising review: "The sound and depth that these provide is amazing! Also, the audio/microphone quality when I make a phone call is WAY better than my AirPods! These are snug, comfortable, convenient, and have amazing sound quality." —kelizabeth 

    Price: $199.99 (available in two colors)

    9. A rechargeable, wet/dry Philips Norelco OneBlade electric shaver for dads with stubble, beards, or facial hair who want to tend to their hirsuteness with finer detail and precision than with the straight razor their father taught them with.

    Advertisement for facial hair trimmer with close-ups of men grooming beards
    Target

    Promising review: "Works great! I’ve owned the OG one for years and decided to get a new one. It's super easy to use and gives a fast, clean shave! I use this mainly on the back of my neck/throat, arms, and lower back. It’s definitely better than a razor and shaving cream. It charges quickly and is easy to clean. If you’re using it a lot, this model will have to be charged more frequently than the higher-end models." —Anthony 

    Price: $37.99

    10. An AncestryDNA: genetic ethnicity kit, which hopefully won't reveal any Maury Povich-level surprises about dear old dad. Please.

    Target

    Promising review: "I gifted one to my husband (who is in search of his bio dad's family), and bought another for myself just for fun! He loved the gift, and we are excitedly waiting for results. The tests were very easy to use; just spit or drool into a little tube to the fill line, twist on the cap, and ship it off in the pre-paid mailer. You do need to download an app on your phone for this, so that's worth noting, but it was an easy process!" —Vja

    Price: $39.99 (originally $99)

    11. A Bird Buddy outdoor bird feeder with a rechargeable battery for birdwatching and identifying as it can recognize over 1,000 species and photograph them! Just get ready for dad to tell you all about their new hobby.

    Bird at a smart feeder with camera in a garden setting
    Target

    Promising review: "I am not necessarily a bird person, but a friend was raving about their Bird Buddy, so I decided to get one. They are very cool — I love that the app identifies the bird, and it's always fun to get a notification that a bird has stopped by. The app is pretty user-friendly, though if you get this for your parents, you might want to help them set it up. 🙂 The instructions are very clear, but I know tech can be intimidating for some people. I didn't realize how many kinds of birds there are in my neighborhood. I highly recommend a gift for anyone with a backyard." —Lexi S. 

    Price: $203.99 (originally $239.99)

    12. A 201-piece Star Wars R2-D2 model kit puzzle that doesn't take much force to build. RU ready 2 have some fun? How many, "I am your father" jokes do you think dear old Darth Dad will make?

    Star Wars R2-D2 Model Kit Puzzle
    Target

    Promising review: "This was a hit! Anyone who enjoys building models will enjoy these. It’s less of a puzzle and more of a model, I would say. Too advanced for kids, but the adult Star Wars fans very much enjoyed putting it together. The amount of detail is impressive!" —Tall mama

    Price: $16.99

    13. A stainless-steel interior Cuisinart clean burn firepit because they don't just make blenders! Easy-to-light and easy-to-clean sounds like any dad's dream.

    Portable Cuisinart fire pit with visible flames, set on a paver patio for outdoor ambience and warmth
    Target

    Promising review: "Great. It is easy to start a fire, burns hot, and is mostly smokeless. Ash has a separate tray, which makes it super easy to clean. Buy!" —CoolMom

    Price: $199.99

    14. A portable LED Verilux HappyLight therapy lamp to help improve sleep, boost mood, increase energy, and enhance focus — all things that dads want but are never quite sure how to ask for...until now.

    Light therapy device on a table beside folded towels, promoting wellness in home settings
    Target

    Promising review: "Works great for a morning jolt! I’m a night owl, but had to adjust to sleeping 9 PM to 5 AM for my work from home job in front of a computer. Even with a full 8 hours of sleep, mornings sucked. A coworker recommended a $100+ light, but I figured I’d try a cheaper one first. I’m glad it seems to be working well. I feel much less groggy in the AM work hours now." —Carless

    Price: $39.99

    15. A pair of 7-inch e-waist swim shorts because they're not too long (over-the-knee, board short style) and not too short (Magnum P.I. nut-hugger style). Everyone wins, from knees to nuts!

    Person wearing two-tone swim shorts, standing, intended for a shopping context
    Target

    Promising review: "The swim shorts are good quality. And fit perfect to size." —Preet

    Price: $25 (available in men's sizes XS–5XL and four patterns)

    16. A rechargeable Theragun Relief messager with three attachments for targeting aches, tension, and stubborn knots while also being very quiet (something that dads also love, think of it as two gifts in one).

    Massage gun with attachments and charger displayed with text &quot;What&#x27;s Included&quot;
    Target

    Promising review: "I bought this item for my spouse for Valentine's Day. He often complains that his back aches and has been able to use it on his own, but he will also use my shoulders. It’s a win-win! I would recommend this product." —C. Rain 

    Price: $149.99 (available in two colors)

    17. A pair of polarized, rust-resistant Ray-Ban square sunglasses to give dad that can't-go-wrong classic look while providing maximum UV protection. Such a cool dude!

    Pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses with dark lenses on a white background
    Target

    Price: $148.80 (originally $186; available in four colors)

    18. A two-person quilted fabric hammock with spreader bars so pops can go for a swing or take an outdoor snooze. And by two-person, we mean dad and the dog.

    Striped hammock on stand in garden with pillow, near chair and basket
    Target

    Promising review: "High-quality design and construction. I like the way one can easily take apart each bar for storage. The hammock with bar is way better than a hammock without. I have purchased two hammocks prior without one. It keeps the ropes from tangling and the cloth spread out." —JL

    Price: $79.95 (originally $99.99; available in 10 colors)

    19. A brain-twisting Kanoodle game where the object of the game is to solve 200 2D and 3D puzzles made from colorful and spherical. Great for dad's desk or for their next work trip.

    A Kanoodle game with a coffee cup on an airplane tray table
    Target

    Promising review: "Brought this game with us on vacation, and it was a huge hit with family members from ages 8–54! Especially for those who love to keep their hands busy while listening or watching TV. Will be purchasing more for gifts for sure!" —MMConger

    Price: $9.99

    20. A programmable, smart Google Nest thermostat so dads can continue their unavoidable lifelong quest to control the temperature of their homes at all times. The Nest makes that journey a little easier thanks to its quick install, remote control access from digital devices, and voice-control via Alexa. I mean, have you seen the heating bill?

    Person adjusting a smart thermostat on a wall next to a round mirror
    Target

    Promising review: "Purchased as a Christmas gift for my in-laws, whose eyesight and mobility are fading. They love just 'telling the house' what temperature to be." —Kim

    Price: $129.99

    21. A Blueair Blue 411 air purifier because, just to clear the air here, dads deserve the most smoke-, allergen-, pollen-, dust-, pet-odor-free indoor atmosphere at all times. Quiet and easy-to-clean too!

    the Blueair Blue 411 air purifier
    Target

    Promising review: "Love this air purifier! Really feel like it makes a difference in the pet smell in my house." —Carichards21 

    Price: $139.99

    22. A Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Sound Bar so dads can turn their living rooms into a mini theater, thanks to this Bluetooth-capable gadget's 3D surround sound.

    Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Sound Bar below TV
    Target

    Promising review: "Sounds great easy to set up and use. It makes watching TV and movies so much better! Well worth the purchase!" —Schellsbeer

    Price: $499 (available in two colors)

    23. A deep tissue massage and muscle recovery foam roller because have you heard the noises that come out of dads every time they sit down or stand up? Give them the gift of decreased muscle and joint pain and increased circulation and flexibility.

    Person uses foam roller on leg muscle at a track field; suggesting fitness gear for effective workout
    Target

    Promising review: "IT WORKS!!! I had extreme leg pain and nothing could get deep enough in my hamstring. This baby gets ALLLLLL the muscles you can put on it. Also, a bit of a workout using it, so win-win." —RBoz 

    Price: $34.99 (available in four colors)

    24. A Keurig single-serve coffee maker capable of making a nice piping hot cup of java or cold iced coffee concoction. The slim design fits easily on any countertop while offering three cup sizes of 8, 10, or 12 ounces.

    Keurig coffee maker on a table, dispensing a drink into a blue cup next to a plate of sweets
    Target

    Promising review: "Love everything about it, small footprint. Brews super quick. It's absolutely idiot-proof, too. It doesn’t even have a power button; just put the lid down and press the size, and it turns itself off, love this coffee maker and am so happy with it." —Tinknocker

    Price: $129.99 (available in four colors)

    25. A hand crank radio and flashlight that's like the Swiss Army Knife of emergency preparedness thanks to its three separate power sources (crank, solar, USB), phone charger, and AM, FM, and NOAA weather radio bands. And you know how prepared dads like to be!

    Portable black and red radio with speaker grilles and tuning controls
    Target

    Promising review: "This is exactly what I wanted for times when the power has gone out from a storm." —Scredy Cat 

    Price: $39.99

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.