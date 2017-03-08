This New Study Shows There Are Tons Of Feminists Around The World

It’s International Women’s Day, so let’s start with the good news: People really like the idea of gender equality.

Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

We know that from science — or, more specifically, because the polling firm Ipsos just released results from a 24-country survey, with nearly 18,000 respondents, on what people think about feminism and gender equality.

Here’s the bad news: The results suggest that the idea “is making more progress around the world than the reality,” an Ipsos spokesperson said.

If you want to nerd out on their science stuff, you can read the study’s methodology.