These Women Are The First Of Many Protesting Against Trump Around The World

1. As newly sworn-in President Donald Trump’s inaugural speech streamed across screens around the world, European women — and more than a few men — screamed back. "From Brussels to the world, our voices will be heard!" #womensmarch #lights4rights — Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) Seriously. They were shouting. ID: 10362721

2. Organizers say approximately 2,000 people filled the Place de la Monnaie, in central Brussels, for a march timed to coincide with the inauguration. Loading View on Instagram Instagram: @catarinarnaut “Just the very fact that we’re all there together, we’re not at home crying in front of the television and agonizing — we’re out there organizing, creating enough energy to take forward, and seeing how we can use that energy to prevent this happening in Europe,” said Emma Woodford, one of the co-organizers of the march, who started planning the event 10 days after the election. ID: 10362821

3. Woodford said the gathering was about “helping and supporting each other.” Happening now in #brussels the #lights4rights during #TrumpInauguration #InaugurationDay @LaMonnaieDeMunt… https://t.co/cJzE1zEeJY — Brussels Express (@ExpressBrussels) “Obviously we were all outraged at the election results, so this is the result of our energy from that outrage,” Woodford told BuzzFeed News by phone the day before the march. “Our key concern as Europeans is what impact Trump’s presidency would have, and how it [may] empower people on the far right who haven’t had a voice before to come out of the closet, if you like.” ID: 10362725

4. Every marcher had their own motivation. #whyIMarch En solidarite avec l peuple American contre le fascisme d Trump,en solidarite avec les minorites et les… https://t.co/lYVXO2flsb — Nerea (@NereaCraviotto) “In solidarity with the American people against fascism and Trump, in solidarity with minorities and Indigenous people,” the demonstrator’s tweet read. ID: 10363544

5. “My personal anger was [about] Donald Trump sitting on that bus saying how he grabbed pussy,” Woodford said, referring to a now-infamous video leaked during the campaign. #whyIMarch Don't tell me to respect this president Tell this president to respect women Brussels #WomensMarch… https://t.co/6MgtxHIniz — Lotte Leicht (@LotteLeicht1) “At that point [in the campaign] I just thought, There’s no way that man is going to be elected,” Woodford said. “Surely a nation isn’t going to elect a man who says and does these things. And then — he was.” But Woodford said the march deliberately had no policy or political aim, beyond fighting “the rise of the far right. Within that spectrum, from far right to left, everyone is pretty much represented, and we don’t have any political backing or support,” she said. ID: 10363716

6. Some marchers were drawn to the square to stand up for reproductive rights, including access to abortion and post-abortion care. Solidarité avec les femmes du monde entier! #womensmarch #lights4rights #womensrights — IPPF Europe (@ippfen) “When you have more conservative agendas coming in, the first line of attack is often a woman’s body,” said Caroline Hickson, the regional director of International Planned Parenthood Federation’s European Network. “We want to draw attention to threat in Europe of rollback of women’s rights, particularly reproductive rights.” ID: 10364730

7. For other women, the choice to march was difficult. “There are women sitting this one out because of abortion,” a woman named Meredith wrote to BuzzFeed News in an email. “There are women sitting this one out because they don’t feel solidarity across the racial divide. #lights4rights #womensmarch in #brussels has started — Lavinia Talenti (@TaleLavi) Meredith’s views on abortion are shaped by her Christian faith and “go against the grain of progressive feminism,” she wrote in advance of the march. Ultimately, her faith is also the reason she decided, in the end, to go. “I believe we are all made in the image of God, and are sacred because of it. Trump is anathema to this concept and I cannot simply stand by and normalize his rise to power,” she wrote. “I just think it’s important that the world knows that there are women of faith (many different ones), who struggled with the decision to attend, but who are still showing up to show solidarity for the causes they think are most important…. “I cannot justify sitting this one out. It is too big. So while I acknowledge our brokenness as we move forward, and that there are intergroup obstacles that need to be addressed: I will be there,” she wrote. ID: 10362732

8. Across the square today, there was camaraderie. Loading View on Instagram Instagram: @yarnbombingbruxelles ID: 10362955

We're all here! #lights4rights — Lights4Rights (@Lights4Rights) ID: 10364865

11. There was music, like when Bai Kamara Jr., a singer from Sierra Leone, performed. Loading View on Instagram Instagram: @measaweyo (If you want a sample of his sounds, try “Refugee,” which probably didn’t seem as prophetic when he recorded the video back in 2010.) ID: 10362908

12. There was even some ironic humor. Loading View on Instagram Instagram: @rinkirwan “Less than ironic construction company advertising at #lights4rights demonstration,” the photographer wrote. ID: 10362970

13. There was still some disbelief. Loading View on Instagram Instagram: @rinkirwan ID: 10362976

14. And there was definitely some deadpan gloom. Darkness falls on #WomensMarch Brussels. But it's not as dark as it just turned in the US. — Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) ID: 10363513

15. At the moment Trump was inaugurated, there was a moment of silence. #lights4rights march in Brussels minute of silence for human rights, women's rights, climate rights. Remember LOVE… https://t.co/0DprEsWWli — Sandrine Dixson (@SDDecleve) ID: 10362741

16. Brussels was the first of more than 600 marches planned across the US and around the world in solidarity with the Women’s March in Washington, DC, on Saturday. Loading View on Instagram Instagram: @stephanietang__ Even non-marchers have chimed in with support for their US sisters. The Women Thrive Alliance, a global network of grassroots women’s rights activists in 50 countries, collected solidarity messages from women — and men — in Afghanistan, Nigeria, Haiti, Liberia, Congo, Tanzania, India, and Zimbabwe. ID: 10362951