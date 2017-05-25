These Planned Parenthood Dresses Totally Stole One High School's Fashion Show

Erica Lansner

On the left is Montes, who's 17, and on the right is Balestri, who's 16.

"We've been best friends since 6th grade," Balestri said. "This year we thought after everything that's been happening in the world and with this country, it was important to make our dresses beautiful and fun but also to give them some sort of meaning. We decided this was the perfect way to support something we both strongly believed in."

In April, President Donald Trump signed a law targeting domestic funding for Planned Parenthood, a women's health service provider whose offerings include abortion services. In January, the president restored the Mexico City Policy, known by critics as the "global gag rule," which imposes abortion-related restrictions on US foreign aid. The international arm of Planned Parenthood has said that rule will cost the organization $100 million in funding, or about 25% of its budget.

Montes said, "it just seems like such an important part of our culture, that we need to have safer methods [of family planning] and we need to educate. That's the main the point, is to educate people."