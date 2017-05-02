Sections

Angela Merkel's Handshake Has No Poker Face

We wouldn't have noticed if Trump hadn't refused to shake her hand. But once you've seen it, you can't unsee it.

Posted on
Jina Moore
Jina Moore
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is the moment that started it all. Angela Merkel. Donald Trump. The Oval Office.

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

When it comes to extending a hand in the socially accepted fashion of demonstrating you're not, like, hiding a weapon — it's as if Merkel shows her innermost ~feelings~ with a handshake.

John Thys / AFP / Getty Images

Sometimes, handshakes are delightful!

Olivier Matthys / Getty Images

They can leave you slightly giddy.

Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP / Getty Images

Sometimes they're about playing nice.

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Merkel even plays nice with non-humans.

Yoshikazu Tsuno / AFP / Getty Images

Some Merkel handshakes are a warning.

Yuri Kadobnov / AFP / Getty Images

Although two can play at that game, apparently.

We're... not totally sure what this particular Merkel handshake is all about.

Pool / Getty Images

But there's a work hazard in every handshake if you're a woman — even with dudes you mostly like, like British former Prime Minister David Cameron.

Alexander Koerner / Getty Images

There's that moment when things go from normal-friendly-handshake thing —

Carl Court / AFP / Getty Images

— to... er... wuh?!

Carl Court / AFP / Getty Images

Being a female leader in Europe, you're always at risk of dudes getting up in your space.

John Macdougall / AFP / Getty Images

Sometimes, it's just ~culture~.

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

And sometimes, it's that "no seriously, I have to touch you to make you understand" thing dudes do to women.

David Stockman / AFP / Getty Images

The sheer gauntlet of it all! SAD!

Carl Court / AFP / Getty Images

In nearly 12 years as Germany's chancellor, Merkel's had a lot of handshakes.

Alexander Koerner / Getty Images

Some look, today, like they were from such a simpler time.

Alexander Zemlianichenko / AFP / Getty Images

Some — like this one with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in February — look like the painful compromise they will probably always be.

Adem Altan / AFP / Getty Images

The inescapable inevitability of it all.

Sergei Karpukhin / AFP / Getty Images

But none will ring as loudly around the world as this. Oh, close!

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

So very close....

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

There it is.

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Jina Moore is the global women's rights correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in Berlin.

Contact Jina Moore at jina.moore@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

