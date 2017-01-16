11 Crucial Things We Learned From Donald Trump’s Interview With Michael Gove

2. Theresa May sent Trump a Christmas present.

Trump happily showed Gove a private letter he had received from Theresa May, in which she included a copy of Winston Churchill’s 1941 speech to the American people.

“The sentiment he expressed — of a sense of unity and fraternal association between the United Kingdom and United States — is just as true today as it has ever been,” she wrote in the letter, which she probably did not expect to be released to the wider world.

Downing Street told BuzzFeed News they did not see it as a breach of protocol since “often when you are delighted to receive a gift, you tell people about it”. However, there was no reciprocal gift.