Tory Candidates Won't Be Charged With Criminal Offences Over Election Expenses

The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to not to bring any charges against the Tory MPs who were under investigation for alleged electoral spending offences.

In a statement the CPS said that almost all the files – which cover up to 30 MPs – do not meet the standard of evidence required for prosecution. It said one file from Kent police remains open. This is understood to be South Thanet, where Craig Mackinlay beat UKIP's then leader Nigel Farage to the seat in a tightly contested election.

A CPS spokesperson said a suspect would have to know "the return was dishonest" and act "dishonestly" in signing their spending returns for charges to be pressed.

"Although there is evidence to suggest the returns may have been inaccurate," they said, "there is insufficient evidence to prove to the criminal standard that any candidate or agent was dishonest."



They added: "The Act also makes it a technical offence for an election agent to fail to deliver a true return," and said the returns may have been inaccurate because the costs of battlebus campaigns were not included.



However, they went on: "It is clear agents were told by Conservative Party headquarters that the costs were part of the national campaign and it would not be possible to prove any agent acted knowingly or dishonestly. Therefore we have concluded it is not in the public interest to charge anyone referred to us with this offence."

"No inference as to whether any criminal charge may or may not be authorised in relation to this file should be drawn from this fact and we will announce our decision as soon as possible once we have considered the evidence in this matter," the CPS said.

Constituency campaign budgets can be as low as £12,000 per candidate for an entire election campaign, with all the campaign costs directly relating to a local candidate having to be counted within that limit. Other costs – such as generic advertising for a political party or the costs of running a national campaign – can be counted under a political party's central campaign spending limit of around £19 million.



Breaches of national spending rules are enforced by the Electoral Commission, which has already fined the Conservatives. Breaches of local spending rules are dealt with by the police and the CPS.

The decision follows almost 18 months of investigations, initially led by journalists at Channel 4 News and then various police offices, into whether strict election spending rules were broken during the 2015 general election.

The investigation focused on whether some of the parties' candidates had accurately reported certain elements of spending in their local campaigns.

The Conservatives, Labour, and the Liberal Democrats were all fined by the Electoral Commission for various election spending offences during the 2015 election.



However, the Conservatives also became the focus of police inquiries into whether local candidates broke the law by failing to declare a share of the costs of driving young Conservative activists to campaign in particular seats on battle buses.



Conservative party chairman Patrick McLoughlin said: “After a very thorough investigation, we are pleased that the legal authorities have confirmed what we believed was the case all along: that these Conservative candidates did nothing wrong. These were politically motivated and unfounded complaints that have wasted police time. We are glad that this matter is finally resolved.

“A number of false and malicious claims continue to be spread on the internet. People should be aware that making false claims about a candidate’s personal character and conduct is an electoral offence, as well as being defamatory."

One of the Conservative MPs who was not charged said he urged people to "pursue those who presumed guilty b4 being proven innocent".

