This Is The Fake News Being Spread About The London Bridge Terror Attack

Fake posts began appearing on social media minutes after news of the suspected terror attack in London broke, claiming to show pictures of suspects and possible victims.

Posted on
Jim Waterson
Jim Waterson
BuzzFeed UK Political Editor
Hannah Al-Othman
Hannah Al-Othman
BuzzFeed Staff

1. People are posting fake pictures of alleged suspects.

As happened during the Manchester Arena terror attack, trolls immediately took advantage of the terror incidents on London Bridge and Borough Market to tweet out unrelated pictures and smear their opponents.

One image posted by several Twitter accounts claimed to show a picture of the suspect. behind the wheel of a silver car. In reality he is Samuel Hyde, an American comedian, writer and actor.
Twitter

As happened during the Manchester Arena terror attack, trolls immediately took advantage of the terror incidents on London Bridge and Borough Market to tweet out unrelated pictures and smear their opponents.

One image posted by several Twitter accounts claimed to show a picture of the suspect. behind the wheel of a silver car. In reality he is Samuel Hyde, an American comedian, writer and actor.

2. People are sharing fake photos of missing people who are supposedly caught up in the attack.

Whenever a major incident occurs there is almost always someone on the internet trying to use it as an opportunity to troll the public. Trolls are able take advantage of a collective desire to help by exploiting people's willingness to share pictures of supposedly missing people.

In this example a photo of a YouTuber who uses the name MattyBRaps was retweeted by people who genuinely believed they were helping find someone's brother.
Twitter

Whenever a major incident occurs there is almost always someone on the internet trying to use it as an opportunity to troll the public. Trolls are able take advantage of a collective desire to help by exploiting people's willingness to share pictures of supposedly missing people.

In this example a photo of a YouTuber who uses the name MattyBRaps was retweeted by people who genuinely believed they were helping find someone's brother.

3. The terror incidents were concentrated in one part of central London – not spread out across the south east of England.

Errrrr @msnbc that's not where #Vauxhall is
chris @chrisjv91

Errrrr @msnbc that's not where #Vauxhall is

Reply Retweet Favorite

For a short time the Metropolitan Police suggested a third incident – in addition to those at London Bridge and Borough Market – was underway in the Vauxhall area of London.

This prompted the US TV network MSNBC to label 'Vauxhall' on a map for viewers. Unfortunately they instead labelled a point far outside central London, potentially the offices of Vauxhall Motors in Luton, inadvertently giving the impression that incidents were taking place over a wider area of the country.

The Met Police later confirmed the Vauxhall incident was unrelated to the other terror attacks.

