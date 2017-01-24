Theresa May Will Have To Consult MPs Before Starting The Formal Brexit Process

Gina Miller, who brought the original case, arrives at the Supreme Court in Westminster. PA ID: 10384826

The Supreme Court has ruled that the government does not have the power to formally start the Brexit process without the approval of parliament.

Theresa May will now have to seek permission from MPs to proceed with Brexit, with the government now expected to table legislation in parliament. However, Downing Street said it was confident the ruling would not delay the timetable.

The 11 judges concluded by a margin of 8 to 3 that an act of parliament is required to authorise the end of Britain’s membership of the EU and ministers cannot unilaterally declare it, despite the result of last summer’s EU referendum.

The prime minister has said she wants to declare Article 50 by the end of March, meaning she has only two months to secure legislative approval from both houses of parliament.

However, it is likely that this will ultimately be secured as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said his party will respect the referendum result and will not seek to block the process.

The Supreme Court concluded that while the Leave campaign won the referendum 52% to 48%, this was not enough to provide a legal basis for Brexit.

“The referendum of 2016 did not change the law in a way which would allow ministers to withdraw the United Kingdom from the European Union without legislation,” wrote Lord Neuberger.

“But that in no way means that it is devoid of effect. It means that, unless and until acted on by parliament, its force is political rather than legal. It has already shown itself to be of great political significance.”

Attorney general Jeremy Wright said the government was “disappointed with the outcome” and that ministers would now comply with the ruling.

Brexit secretary David Davis is due to address the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon, with the government expected to table a short piece of legislation which would allow ministers to comply with the rulings. However, opposition parties have pledged to frustrate the process, with the SNP pledging 50 amendments to the proposed law.

The case was brought by investment manager Gina Miller and hairstylist Deir Tozetti Dos Santos, who unexpectedly triumphed at the Royal Courts of Justice in November. Ministers then appealed to the Supreme Court in December – but this appeal has now proved unsuccessful.



However, the government was victorious on one element of the case, as judges ruled the UK government does not have to consult with devolved governments in Wales, Scotland, or Northern Ireland before declaring Article 50.