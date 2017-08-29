Theresa May, Who Is Flying To Japan, Is Outraged North Korea Fired A Missile Over Japan

Theresa May is "outraged" after North Korea fired a missile over a Japanese island – hours before she is due to depart on an official visit to Japan.



The prime minister's spokesperson said the UK will push for further sanctions on the North Korean state, insisting May is furious about the "reckless provocation" and "strongly condemns these illegal tests".

North Korea, which has long held ambitions to become a nuclear power, fired a test missile over northern Japan on Sunday. Residents of the island of Hokkaido were warned to take cover as it approached Japanese territory but the missile landed in the Pacific Ocean without causing any apparent damage.

Earlier this month North Korea walked back on a threat to target the US territory of Guam after an escalation of words with US president Donald Trump.

May, who is due to fly to Japan tonight on an official visit, will urge United Nations members to impose new sanctions on Kim Jong Un's state when the UN security council meets later tonight in New York.