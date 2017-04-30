Theresa May Says There Are "Many Complex Reasons" Why Nurses Use Food Banks

Theresa May has said there are "many complex reasons" why people use food banks, when asked about claims nurses are being forced to turn to charities in order to feed themselves.

The prime minister repeatedly declined to accept that the government's public sector pay freeze was responsible for forcing NHS staff to seek help from emergency provisions.

The BBC's Andrew Marr quoted figures from the Royal College of Nursing that show most nurses have suffered an effective 14% pay cut since 2010.

"Lots of ordinary nurses, by the end of the week, are having to use food banks because they can't afford to pay for food," he said in an interview on Sunday morning. "That is not the sort of country you want to run, is it?"

The prime minister replied: "I want a country that works for everyone, not the privileged few."

Marr asked again: "We have nurses going to food banks, that must be wrong?"

May said it was a nuanced issue, replying: "There are many complex reasons why people go to food banks, and I want to develop an economy where, yes, we have a strong economy so we can pay for the public services that people need. But also we have an economy where we're creating secure jobs, and higher paid jobs for people."

Marr asked the question a third time: "The problem is they haven't got enough money to eat at the moment."

The prime minister once again stuck to her position: "You're only going to be able to do this if you have a government which understands the importance of that strength in the economy. If you look at the proposals the Labour party is coming forward with, they’re nonsensical, simply don’t add up, and would actually lead to less money being available for the NHS, less money for public sector pay, and higher taxes."

But Labour politicians immediately jumped on this issue, as evidence that the NHS was underfunded.