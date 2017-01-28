Theresa May Repeatedly Refused To Criticise Donald Trump’s Refugee Ban

Theresa May and Turkish prime minister Binali Yildirim. Stefan Rousseau / PA Wire/PA Images ID: 10416642

ANKARA – Theresa May has explicitly refused to criticise Donald Trump halting immigration from seven Muslim countries and stopping refugees from reaching the US.



In an executive order signed hours after talks with May in Washington DC, Trump stopped visas being issued to people from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen for 90 days, suspended the country’s refugee programme for 120 days, and indefinitely blocked Syrian refugees from entering the US.

At a joint press conference with her Turkish counterpart Binali Yildirim in Ankara, where May had flown while Trump was signing the executive order, she repeatedly avoided addressing the issue.

Only after two direct questions and repeated heckles of “What about the US?” from travelling British journalists did the prime minister in any way directly address Trump’s executive order: “The United States is responsible for the United States’ policy on refugees. The United Kingdom is responsible for the United Kingdom’s policy on refugees.”

Otherwise she concentrated on what other countries, such as Britain, were doing to help those fleeing conflict: “On the issue of refugees I recognised in the comments I just made, the significant contribution Turkey has just made in hosting 3 million refugees,” she said. “The UK has also got a good record in this, as we have developed a number of schemes for resettlement.”

“We have also taken the view that we should give significant support to countries where people have been displaced from Syria.”

Turkish prime minister Yildirim, whose country has accepted millions of refugees from Syria, was far more effusive. “The refugee issue is a global issue. We have 55 million refugees worldwide at the moment.”

“You cannot settle this issue by constructing walls,” he added, insisting that “our values, our culture, our tradition taught us” that you should offer help to refugees.

“If there is someone in need you need to give them a helping hand,” he said. “This is the most holy thing, this is the most important humanitarian duty that we have.

“Independent of any assistance coming to us we will continue what we have been doing, we will continue accommodating these people, until there is peace.”



