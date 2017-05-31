Theresa May Left Amber Rudd To Tackle The Leaders' Debate And It Didn't Go Too Well For Anyone

BBC

The prime minister made it very clear from the start of the general election campaign that she didn't intend to take part in any head-to-head TV debates. Meanwhile, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had made it very clear he wouldn't take part in any TV debates without the prime minister. So when the BBC announced they would hold a primetime debate and allow the parties to nominate anyone to represent them, everyone expected it would be a bit of a non-event.

Then – at the last minute on Wednesday afternoon – Corbyn announced he would cancel his planned events and turn up at the debate in Cambridge to debate on behalf of Labour.