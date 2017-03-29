Theresa May Has Invoked Article 50 And Brexit Is Actually Underway

A signed letter from the prime minister has been hand-delivered to Brussels and the UK has begun the process of leaving the European Union.

Theresa May has triggered Article 50 with a letter that sets out her hope that Britain and the EU will continue to have a "deep and special relationship" with Europe, while also hinting strongly that security co-operation would be at stake if a deal is not reached. The decision means the UK now faces a two-year deadline to achieve a new trade deal with the EU before Brexit finally takes place in March 2019.

In the letter May repeatedly references her desire to reach an agreement which benefits both sides. But she also warned that in a worst-case scenario the UK is willing to exit the EU without a trade deal while warning that "a failure to reach agreement would mean our cooperation in the fight against crime and terrorism would be weakened". The letter also reveals that the prime minister: Desires an "early agreement" clarifying the rights of EU citizens living in the UK and UK citizens living in the EU.



Wants negotiations on a trade deal to begin as soon as possible, against the wishes of EU officials who first want to focus on the terms of the UK's withdrawal.



Accepts that UK companies will have to obey by rules over which they will have little influence.

Wants a trade deal completed by the end of the two year deadline, and then a phased period of implementation.

Expects Brexit to result in a "significant increase" in the powers of devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. "This is an historic moment from which they there can be no turning back," May told the House of Commons. "We are going to take control of the things that matters most to us."

The prime minister described Brexit as a "great turning point in our national story" and said she believed the "enduring power of the British spirit" would help make it a success.

The formal process of Brexit began when Theresa May signed a six-page letter in Downing Street’s cabinet room on Tuesday night, setting out the UK’s initial negotiating position and declaring the UK’s intention to leave the EU. The letter was transported to Brussels by Eurostar late last night before being handed over to Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, by UK ambassador Sir Tim Barrow shortly after midday on Wednesday.

It was the act of handing over this letter that constituted the formal notice that the Brexit process is now underway, nine months after the Leave campaign won the EU referendum. Tusk's team did not allow TV cameras to be present for the moment of handover, which began the unprecedented step of a major EU territory leaving the organisation for the first time in its 60 year history.



After nine months the UK has delivered. #Brexit

"We regret that the United Kingdom will leave the European Union, but we are ready for the process that now will have to follow," the European Council said in a statement. "In these negotiations the Union will act as one. Our first priority will be to minimise the uncertainty caused by the decision of the United Kingdom for our citizens, businesses and Member States. Therefore, we will start by focussing on all key arrangements for an orderly withdrawal."

"In the future, we hope to have the United Kingdom as a close partner," they added. As the letter was being delivered, Theresa May was taking part in prime minister's questions, before delivering a statement to the House of Commons setting out Britain's negotiating stance going into the Brexit negotiations. She said she wanted a "deep and special partnership" with the EU after a "smooth and orderly" Brexit, reaffirmed that the UK would seek to leave the single market, and said the UK's devolved assemblies will gain significant extra powers in the process. "Our vote to leave the EU was no rejection of the values we share as fellows Europeans," she said. "We will continue to be reliable partners, willing allies, and close friends. We want to trade with them as freely as possible." Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the government was taking a "reckless and damaging" approach to negotiations.

The letter that triggers #Article50 and the #Brexit countdown is being delivered by Sir Tim Barrow in Brussels

Downing Street said the prime minister would use her statement to pledge to "represent every person in the whole United Kingdom – young and old, rich and poor, city, town, country and all the villages and hamlets in between". Number 10 confirmed this would include EU nationals who already live in the UK, despite the government fighting hard against efforts by opposition politicians to include a specific commitment to protect their rights. The UK is now facing a hard deadline to come to an agreement within two years with Britain set to leave the organisation by 29 March 2019, unless both sides agree to extend talks.

May's letter heavily emphasises the security risks of failing to agree an early deal, insisted she will seek an arrangement that ensures British companies can still trade with the EU, while emphasising that the UK is aware that "we know that we will lose influence over the rules that affect the European economy". She also explicitly raised concerns about the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, emphasised her desire to conduct negotiations for a new agreement alongside exit negotiations, and said this was not about a cultural split. "Perhaps now more than ever, the world needs the liberal, democratic values of Europe," she wrote. An initial EU response to the letter will be published on Friday, with EU leaders set to meet on 29 April to formalise this position. Negotiations will then begin in earnest by May. Tusk held a brief conference shortly after receiving the letter, in which he told reporters that the the remaining 27 EU countries would remain united in the negotiations ahead. However, Tusk added: “There is nothing to win in this process, for both sides. It is about damage control”. The president of the European Council also stressed that EU law would continue to apply to, and within, the UK until Britain actually leaves the EU. He also confirmed that the first step of the process will be the adoption of guidelines for the negotiations by the European Council at the end of next month. Tusk ended the press conference on an emotional note: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye.”









