Theresa May And Donald Tusk Agreed To Calm Things Down A Bit Over Gibraltar

Downing Street has attempted to dampen down a row over Gibraltar after Theresa May met a top EU official in Downing Street to discuss the future of the UK's Brexit negotiations.

The European Council wants to give Spain a veto over how any final post-Brexit trade deal would affect the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, after the UK leaves the EU. Politicians from both the EU and UK have accused each other of using the territory as a bargaining chip in forthcoming negotiations.

Today's two-hour meeting between the prime minister and EU Commission president Donald Tusk was therefore hugely significant. It was the first time the two leaders had been in the same room since the UK began the Brexit process, with Tusk representing the interests of the remaining 27 EU member states.

Two different versions of how it played out have emerged: One came from EU officials close to Tusk, who insist the two leaders agreed to "lower tensions" over the disputed territory on the Spanish coast.

Another, issued by Theresa May's team, put a tougher spin on events, insisting the prime minister had told Tusk "the UK would seek the best possible deal for Gibraltar" and "there would be no negotiation on the sovereignty of Gibraltar without the consent of its people".

In reality the truth is somewhere in the middle, with the UK needing to keep EU officials onside at this early stage in negotiations without appearing to be weak on the issue of Gibraltan sovereignty, which has dominated pro-Brexit newspapers over the last week.