The Tories Are Gearing Up To Hit Voters With Targeted Facebook Adverts

In a clear sign the Conservatives are gearing up to bombard voters with millions of pounds worth of targeted Facebook adverts, the party has signed up one of the companies that pioneered online political advertising in the UK.

A campaign source told BuzzFeed News that EdmondsElder, a digital consultancy formed by two former CCHQ staff, has been hired to work on online campaigns for Theresa May's party during the election. It is understood that no decisions on funding or methodology have yet been made.

During the 2015 general election Labour focussed its online campaigning efforts on fundraising and building tools to engage activists, along with a limited amount of paid-for online advertising. By contrast the Conservatives' digital team were given millions of pounds of campaign funding by party bosses to buy targeted advertising on the likes of Facebook and Google aimed at swing voters.

Tom Edmonds and Craig Elder, who now run their independent consultancy, led CCHQ's digital efforts during that election. Election returns showed the party spent £1.2m on Facebook advertising during the 2015 campaign. The decision to employ the pair's private consultancy - which also works for private brands - suggests the party is looking for a rerun of the last election's tactics.

Edmonds previously told BuzzFeed News how Twitter was largely irrelevant during David Cameron's 2015 election victory and microtargeting on Facebook helped the party in key swing seats.