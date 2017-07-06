The Man In Charge Of The BBC's Political TV Shows Has Become Theresa May's Director Of Communications

Robbie Gibb, who has been at the BBC for 23 years, is quitting to take control of the Downing Street media operation in the aftermath of the general election, which saw many key Number 10 staff depart. He will be tasked with rebuilding the prime minister's shattered reputation and guiding the government's media strategy through Brexit negotiations.

The head of the BBC's Westminster news team is quitting to become Theresa May's director of communications, he told staff on Thursday afternoon, as the broadcaster struggles to deal with accusations of bias from both left- and right-wing politicians.

I am pleased to announce I will be leaving the BBC to join the Prime Minister, Theresa May, as her new Director of Communications

Gibb oversaw live political programming including the Daily Politics, This Week, and The Andrew Marr Show, while also organising major events such as the BBC's Brexit debate at Wembley.



The appointment will raise problems for the BBC, which is increasingly struggling to fend of accusations of political bias from all directions. On Thursday morning, international trade secretary Liam Fox told MPs he thought the BBC would prefer to see the UK fail than Brexit succeed.

Gibb was a Conservative activist in his youth and is the brother of Tory MP Nick Gibb, who currently serves in the government as minister for schools. As a result he has long been a target for online pro-Corbyn campaigners who believe his programmes are biased.



Last year Gibb was forced to defend the independence of his BBC programmes after Seumas Milne, Jeremy Corbyn's director of communications, said the on-air resignation of a shadow minister on the Daily Politics was an attempt "to influence events or promote a particular political narrative".

"Such orchestration of political controversy is an unacceptable breach of the BBC’s role and statutory obligations," said Milne.

In reply Gibb said the BBC is "committed to producing impartial journalism and programme content that treats all political parties fairly".

"I would just like to finish by underlining our commitment to ensuring our coverage of the Labour party is fair, accurate, and impartial," concluded Gibb. "I hope we can look forward to working constructively together over the coming months."