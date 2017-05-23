The General Election Campaign Could Be Suspended Until The Weekend

The general election campaign could be suspended until at least Friday, senior campaign sources in the major political parties have told BuzzFeed News, as the country comes to terms with the Manchester terror attack.



Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn agreed to pause campaign hostilities in a phone call in the early hours of Tuesday morning, as it became clear that more than 20 people had lost their lives in an apparent suicide bomb attack at the end of an Ariana Grande concert.

The decision to halt campaigning was firmed up in a call between party officials at the start of the working day, according to a source on one of the campaigns. In a sign that this would not be politics as normal, the parties also openly shared details with each other of how their party leaders intended to spend Tuesday.

No decision has been taken on when to restart campaigning.

Sources on three campaigns told BuzzFeed News there is almost no chance any campaigning would take place on Wednesday. Two campaigns said it was unlikely electioneering would resume before Friday at the earliest. All campaigns emphasised that no decision had been taken, it could take even longer, and it would depend on all parties holding to the same agreement and judging the public mood.

It is possible that local doorstep campaigning aimed at individual voters could return before the national campaign, which is largely fought in the media.

One senior source on a major campaign went as far as to speculate that the full restart of the general election could wait until Sunday, which is the traditional start of the political week when the mainstream news agenda is set by Sunday newspapers and weekend political shows.

The Manchester terror attack forced the parties to make the incredibly rare decision to abandon their carefully planned campaign events, little more than a fortnight out from polling day. May had been due to campaign in Somerset, while Corbyn had been due to head to the West Midlands, and Lib Dem leader Tim Farron had been about to fly to Gibraltar.

The SNP was also forced to cancel its manifesto launch planned for Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, the BBC has postponed its planned series of primetime one-on-one interviews between Andrew Neil and the five major party leaders until further notice, having conducted only one of them.

BuzzFeed News understands UKIP debated whether to push ahead with Wednesday's planned manifesto launch in order to make a stand for politics as usual but ultimately felt the media criticism would be too great.