The BBC And Other News Outlets Are Relying On A Really Dubious Zimbabwean Twitter Account

Foreign news organisations, struggling to report accurately, are relying heavily on @zanu_pf, a longstanding Twitter account run in the name and colours of Zanu-PF, the Zimbabwean governing party, led by president Robert Mugabe.

There's no doubt that there is some form of military action underway in Zimbabwe, as confirmed by the appearances of military spokespeople on national TV .

ZANU PF has a way of solving our own problems, the situation is stable and Zimbabwe is open for business. There was… https://t.co/gUKlBEJesC

BBC Radio 4's flagship Today programme quoted the account repeatedly, and it appeared in push alerts sent to millions of people and in many news stories.

The problem is that the unverified account, which has 55,000 followers, has been regularly dismissed as a parody due to its bizarre and often inaccurate tweets.



As long ago as 2012 it was dismissed as fake when it commented on claims Mugabe was dying, while in 2013, Zimbabwe's Southern Eye website claimed the real Zanu-PF was "hunting for whoever uses the popular Twitter parody account".

At the very least it's unclear who controls the account and whether they represent anyone in the party.



A BBC spokesperson defended the use of the tweets: "It may be unclear who is operating the two accounts identifying themselves as Zanu-PF but it is not the case that they are clearly parody accounts. BBC is including appropriate health warnings when citing them. It’s a developing story so we are also using information from our correspondents and other trusted news sources."



The BBC News World account later tweeted to apologise for describing @zanu_pf as the party's official account.