 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

The BBC And Other News Outlets Are Relying On A Really Dubious Zimbabwean Twitter Account

What happens when a Twitter account often described as a parody is cited as the main source of information during a potential military coup?

Posted on
Jim Waterson
Jim Waterson
BuzzFeed UK Political Editor

News organisations around the world, including the BBC, are relying on a deeply dubious Twitter account @zanu_pf for their coverage of an ongoing military intervention in Zimbabwe.

BBC News

There's no doubt that there is some form of military action underway in Zimbabwe, as confirmed by the appearances of military spokespeople on national TV.

But foreign news organisations, struggling to report accurately, are relying heavily on a longstanding Twitter account run in the name and colours of Zanu-PF, the longstanding Zimbabwean governing party led by president Robert Mugabe.

BBC Radio 4's flagship Today programme quoted the account repeatedly, while it appeared in push alerts sent to millions of people and in many news stories.

ZANU PF has a way of solving our own problems, the situation is stable and Zimbabwe is open for business. There was… https://t.co/gUKlBEJesC
ZANU PF @zanu_pf

ZANU PF has a way of solving our own problems, the situation is stable and Zimbabwe is open for business. There was… https://t.co/gUKlBEJesC

Reply Retweet Favorite

The problem is that the unverified account with 55,000 followers has been regularly dismissed as a parody due to its bizarre and often inaccurate tweets.

As long ago as 2012 it was dismissed as fake when it commented on claims Mugabe was dying, while in 2013 Zimbabwe's Southern Eye website claimed the real Zanu PF was "hunting for whoever uses the popular Twitter parody account".

At the very least it's unclear who controls the account and whether they represent anyone in the party.

A BBC spokesperson defended the use of the tweets: "It may be unclear who is operating the two accounts identifying themselves as Zanu-PF but it is not the case that they are clearly parody accounts. BBC is including appropriate health warnings when citing them. It’s a developing story so we are also using information from our correspondents and other trusted news sources."

Other outlets to have quoted the account include CBS and Voice of America.

Advertisement

The account has been notorious for several years due to its bizarre tweets on various topics.

Twitter


It feels very strongly about the impact of having Eggs Benedict for breakfast.

Never, fellow African, start a day with the imperialist and devilish Eggs Benedict.
ZANU PF @zanu_pf

Never, fellow African, start a day with the imperialist and devilish Eggs Benedict.

Reply Retweet Favorite


But most of all it has a strong hatred of "hipsters" and regularly threatens them.

Twitter
Advertisement
If hipsters are allowed, how will the families survive? Hipsters cannot produce children it is unnatural and sinful.
ZANU PF @zanu_pf

If hipsters are allowed, how will the families survive? Hipsters cannot produce children it is unnatural and sinful.

Reply Retweet Favorite

In fact, the account really hates hipsters.

Twitter

As pointed out by the journalist Sally Hayden, this has gone on for some time and the account has been dismissed as unreliable by many journalists in Africa..

Despite this, its influence is substantial. The top results for "Robert Mugabe" on Google all reference the account on some level.

Top three tweet results in a Google search for "Robert Mugabe": A BBC News tweet that links to a story that embedde… https://t.co/YJz345rVdT
James Cook @JamesLiamCook

Top three tweet results in a Google search for "Robert Mugabe": A BBC News tweet that links to a story that embedde… https://t.co/YJz345rVdT

Reply Retweet Favorite

Meanwhile, a much less popular account called @ZANUPF_Official is claiming to speak on behalf of the faction-riven political party.

This is the official ZANU PF Party Twitter handle and not @zanu_pf . Please treat all posts by that handle with cau… https://t.co/yhzpr6LPxB
ZANU PF @ZANUPF_Official

This is the official ZANU PF Party Twitter handle and not @zanu_pf . Please treat all posts by that handle with cau… https://t.co/yhzpr6LPxB

Reply Retweet Favorite

But even that account is unverified and it's unclear who is currently running it.

Just to confuse matters, the unverified and potentially fake Twitter account is now begging for improved standards in journalism.

Please can the media report responsibly, be clear there has been no Coup in Zimbabwe.
ZANU PF @zanu_pf

Please can the media report responsibly, be clear there has been no Coup in Zimbabwe.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Whoever controls the account has spent Wednesday morning going back through their old tweets, deleting some of the more embarrassing ones about porn and hipsters.

In short, be careful about relying on unverified Twitter accounts during an apparent coup.

Jim Waterson is a politics editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Jim Waterson at jim.waterson@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement