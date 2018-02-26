9 Things To Know About Ben Bradley's Tweet Libelling Jeremy Corbyn

He topped this off last week by libelling Jeremy Corbyn in a reply tweet, suggesting without any evidence that the Labour leader used to sell British state secrets to communist spies.

Bradley is one of the youngest Conservative MPs in the House of Commons and earlier this year was appointed as one of the party's vice-chairmen with a brief to reconnect with young voters, especially on social media.

On the 19th of February I made a defamatory statement about @jeremycorbyn. I have apologised to Mr Corbyn and here… https://t.co/TYhfzp3wBv

1. It's quite unusual for a politician to actually start legal action against a rival politician, especially over a tweet.

Bradley made the libellous comments in a reply to the Twitter account @Far_Right_Watch, at the peak of press speculation regarding whether or not Corbyn provided information to the security services in former Eastern Bloc communist countries.

Corbyn's team has only ever accepted one fact: In 1986 the Labour leader met with a Czech diplomat who was also a spy, as part of a series of meetings with many representatives of foreign governments. There is no suggestion he was paid for information, as Bradley suggested.

What's unusual about this incident is that Corbyn actively chose to pursue legal action over comments by a fellow MP, made good on his threat, and claimed damages. Such incidents are rare in British politics: Politicians tend to view political attacks by their opponents as either part of the cost of doing business – and settle for an apology if they go further.

The original tweet was only retweeted a handful of times but was enormously amplified when leading voices on the left-wing of politics picked up on it, prompting Corbyn's team to act.

"Even though he'd deleted it, it had been reported and it was known he'd made the allegation and that still stood," a Labour source explained. "We felt it was important and it had still had enough pick-up. He's not just some backbench MP, he's a vice-chair of the party. He's got a senior role in the party structures."