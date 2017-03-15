Philip Hammond Drops Plans To Increase Tax On Self-Employed Workers

Leon Neal / Getty Images ID: 10705037

Philip Hammond has decided to scrap plans to raise national insurance on the self-employed a week after he announced them in the Budget, following a furious reaction from newspapers and backbench Conservative MPs.

The chancellor announced the U-turn in a letter to all Tory MPs informing them he will no longer go ahead with the proposal, which would have increased taxes for 1.6 million by an average of £240 a year.



The proposal appeared to break a 2015 manifesto pledge that there would be no increase in national insurance payments under a Conservative government.

“It is very important both to me and to the Prime Minister that we are compliant not just with the letter, but also the spirit, of the commitments that were made,” the chancellor wrote in the letter.

“In light of what has emerged as a clear view among colleagues and significant section of the public, I have decided not to proceed with the Class 4 NIC measures set out in the Budget.”



The change was designed to bring the 15% of workers who are not employed directly by a single employer into line with the majority of the workforce who pay tax on their payroll. The government argued that this was fair, while some of the policy’s few public defenders were left-leaning think tanks who pointed out the majority of the extra tax would be paid by high earners.



But it was attacked for allegedly breaking the government’s pledge. The Treasury attempted to insist that the manifesto pledge only applied to a certain sort of national insurance payments but dozens of Conservative MPs queued up to attack the policy, portraying it as an attack on hard-working entrepreneurs.

Theresa May initially attempted to delay the row by insisting any changes would only be introduced in the Autumn. But even this proved difficult to depend and the policy has now been completely abandoned.

The decision to drop the policy did infuriate some loyalist Conservative MPs who felt it was a good idea.

The decision to abandon the policy now leaves a major headache for Hammond, whose position could be under threat. The tax rise was due to raise more than £2billion over the next four years, which will now leave a hole in the government accounts that will have to be filled with either other tax increases or spending cuts.