Labour Wants To Scrap Tuition Fees, Renationalise The Railways, And Give More Cash To The NHS

Labour’s entire draft manifesto has been leaked, revealing Jeremy Corbyn intends to abolish university tuition fees completely, renationalise the railways, and provide £6 billion a year in extra funding for the NHS.



The unprecedented leak of an entire election platform was published by the Mirror and the Daily Telegraph on Wednesday night.

Corbyn is due to spend Thursday formalising the policy platform with dozens of Labour officials and interested parties before formally launching it next week.

The identity and motivation of whoever leaked the draft document, written by Corbyn’s team, is unclear. Even shadow cabinet ministers have only seen the pages relevant to their particular interest and it is unclear whether the leak is designed to scuttle Corbyn or make it harder for his opponents to water down his policies.

One individual involved in the manifesto process told BuzzFeed News that the vast majority of the people attending today’s manifesto discussion would only receive their copy at 10am and suggested the leak could only have come from either Corbyn’s office or trade unions.

Matt Zarb-Cousin, who served as Corbyn’s spokesperson until two months ago, blamed Labour HQ – the staff who work directly for the party but have often had a torturous relationship with the leader’s office.



Here’s a run-down of what the Labour leader wants to do:

Scrap tuition fees

The manifesto says Labour will abolish the £9,000 university fees and also reintroduce maintenance grants for university students.

Tax the wealthy (and big companies)

People earning more than £80,000 a year would get taxed more. Additionally, the manifesto promises to extract a visa levy for those super-wealthy individuals seeking permanent residency visas in the UK. This money would go towards a Migrant Impact Fund, given to host communities to support public services. A hike in the corporation tax paid by large businesses would also be levied, and HMRC would get more powers to get tax avoiders.

Railways, Royal Mail, and parts of the National Grid would be renationalised

Labour wants to take back public control of the rail network, taking each line into public ownership as existing rail franchises expire. It intends to freeze fares and bring a end to a driver-only operations (this is the crux of the current union dispute with rail operator Southern). It backs plans to complete HS2 and will link it with a “cross rail of the north”. The Labour party also wants to introduce free Wi-Fi across the network.

The energy grid and distribution network would also be taken under national control. This would be part of a £250 billion investment over 10 years on energy and transport (also including digital infrastructure).

Brexit would go ahead

The manifesto states the UK would become “partners”, not members, of the European Union and guarantees the rights of EU nationals in the UK immediately.

Labour wants the UK to retain the single market and customs union, and bring an end to the “no deal” option at conclusion of Article 50 negotiations.

Increase funding to the NHS and social care

Labour would increase the NHS’s funding by £6 billion – paid by increasing tax on top earners and private medical insurance, and then halving management consultants’ fees. The NHS workers pay cap will be scrapped, and the party aims to protect EU NHS workers with immediate effect.

Social care would get £8 billion over five years. Labour would also abolish the 15-minute care visit and bring carer’s allowance up to jobseeker’s allowance levels.

The bedroom tax would be abolished.

The party would scrap the bedroom tax, work capability and PIP assessments, and repeal the Health and Social Care Act.

The manifesto also promises to review Universal Credit cuts, and will examine limits on financial support for families. support of families’ first two children.

Abortion rights extended to Northern Ireland

Labour has also pledged to “at least 50%” cabinet representation, as well as strengthen protections for women on maternity leave. (They’ll also double paternity leave and pay.)

The party promises to provide compensation to women born in the 50s who have lost part of their state pension without fair notification.

Build more houses

Labour pledges to build more than 1 million new homes, including 100,000 council and housing association homes by the end of the coming parliament. There’s also a promise to create 4,000 homes for rough sleepers.

The manifesto states they’d cap rent rises in line with inflation, as well as implement legal minimum standards in houses for rent.

There will be more police officers

10,000 more police officers would be put on community duties. Labour would also promise to conduct a review of the counter-terrorism Prevent programme.

Protect workers’ rights



Labour would outlaw zero hour contracts, as well as unpaid internships. It would bring the minimum wage up to the living wage nationally. The proposed policies would also make it harder for businesses to make people redundant.

There’s a fair amount to do with trade unions; including repealing the Trade Union Act and introducing something called “sectoral collective bargaining” (So, instead of an agreement applying to only one company, it would apply to the entire industry.)

It would be made easier for British citizens on low salaries to bring in spouses from outside Europe,



Labour would not back a second Scottish referendum

No more arms sales to Saudi Arabia



But they’d keep defense spending at 2%, and support the renewal of Trident. The manifesto also makes it clear Corbyn would be reluctant to use the Trident nuclear weapons system.

Labour would introduce more bank holidays

Four, one for each of the patron saints days.

The party would lower the voting age to 16

