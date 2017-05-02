Trevor Merralls, the party's candidate in Old Bexley and Sidcup, has been linked to a black-cab taxi account that posted anti-Islam statements.

The Labour party is "urgently investigating" whether one of its election candidates was behind a Twitter account that posted comments that appeared to support the eradication of Islam from Europe. Trevor Merralls, who leads a group campaigning on behalf of black-cab drivers, was announced on Monday as the Labour candidate for the suburban London constituency of Old Bexley and Sidcup. As the current chairman of the United Cabbies Group (UCG), which has been involved in anti-Uber protests across London, he pledged to run as the "cabbies' candidate" in the general election.

Within hours he had been linked to a Twitter account – now deleted but still partially available on Google's cache – named @wellingblueboy, which has tweeted comments about Islam that warn a "reckoning" is on the way.



Screengrabs of tweets from the account show @wellingblueboy in a conversation with other users discussing Islam and saying "on a positive note that should eradicate islam from our continent for years".

"This is all leading to a fight of no surrender total war," the account then tweeted.

"our battle is not yet with the muslims, but those that appease them!!," said a different user in response. ""If you follow it to its natural conclusion this is reckoning the left have deserved," @wellingblueboy replied. Another conversation appeared to show @wellingblueboy discussing "establishment" plans to kill off black cabs and replace them "with muslims".

The @wellingblueboy half of the conversation has now been deleted but the other tweets can be verified. Other tweets attributed to the account include: "I know of a bloke who's got 8 kids by different birds he's aiming to have 10 bet he votes Labour".

A spokesperson for Jeremy Corbyn said: "Labour’s National Executive committee is urgently investigating allegations of racism involving a prospective parliamentary candidate." "If the allegations are found to be true, the strongest disciplinary action will be taken and he will be removed as a Labour candidate. The Labour party has always been at the forefront of standing against racism in all its forms. Hate and division have no place within our party."

The local party also confirmed it was investigating after Merralls was announced as its candidate by the regional branch of the Labour party. "We became aware of the allegations late on Monday evening after London region announced to us our candidate in the afternoon," a spokesperson for the Old Bexley and Sidcup constituency Labour party told BuzzFeed News. "We are consulting with London region." Merralls has not commented on ownership of the @wellingblueboy account. He lives in Welling, the account was operated under the name of Trev with a picture resembling Merralls, and dozens of tweets aimed at the UCG were sent to the account. The UCG, which Merralls now runs, has also repeatedly attributed quotes by Merralls to the now-defunct account, including a video of him protesting on Whitehall.





Merralls did not immediately respond to attempts to reach him for comment.