Labour Has Won A Vote On Brexit And Parliament Is A Bit Broken

Labour has left the government in an awkward position by exploiting a parliamentary loophole in an attempt to force the government to publish documents assessing the impact of Brexit on the UK.



Civil servants have produced 58 individual documents analysing the potential effect of leaving the EU on various aspects of the economy.

But the government has been reluctant to publish these documents, fuelling the belief among opposition MPs that they show leaving the EU would have a negative impact on many industries.

As a result Labour tabled an opposition day motion on Wednesday demanding the government publish the documents using an obscure procedure known as a "humble address".

The Conservative government, potentially fearing defeat in the House of Commons if the issue went to a vote, said it would not oppose Labour's motion – essentially accepting that it would pass unopposed.

However, ministers refused to confirm that they would publish the documents, despite parliament approving the motion, which would see the documents handed to the Brexit select committee.

The problem is no one quite knows what happens now, with even parliamentary experts left baffled by the unusual outcome and MPs debating whether such motions are binding.

