Jared O'Mara Has Been Suspended By Labour Over Offensive Comments He Made Online

Labour MP Jared O'Mara has been suspended by the party pending an investigation into historic sexist and homophobic comments he made online, as well as allegedly calling a constituent an "ugly bitch" earlier this year.

The remarks were largely made on music forums from 2004 onwards, including referring to gay people as "fudge packers", and "poofters". O'Mara has strongly denied a separate claim by Sophie Evans shortly before his unexpected election victory in June.

He had already apologised, told fellow Labour MPs he had been on a "journey", and resigned from the women and equalities select committee.

But further historic forum posts continued to be highlighted, while BuzzFeed News showed how he had made disparaging comments about children in his home city.

As a result, on Wednesday morning the party went further and withdrew the whip from O'Mara, shortly before Prime Minister's Questions.

A Labour party spokesperson said: "Jared O’Mara is suspended from the Labour Party pending investigation."

Theresa May told the House of Commons that MPs needed to be careful about their comments.

"All of us in this house should have due care and attention to the way in which we refer to other people, and should show women in public life the respect that they deserve," said the prime minister.

Evans tweeted her relief at Labour's decision.