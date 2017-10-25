Jared O'Mara Has Been Suspended By Labour Over Offensive Comments He Made Online

Labour MP Jared O'Mara has been suspended by the party pending an investigation into historic sexist and homophobic comments he made online, as well as allegedly calling a constituent an "ugly bitch" earlier this year.
The remarks were largely made on music forums from 2004 onwards, including referring to gay people as "fudge packers", and "poofters". O'Mara has strongly denied a separate claim by Sophie Evans shortly before his unexpected election victory in June.
He had already apologised, told fellow Labour MPs he had been on a "journey", and resigned from the women and equalities select committee.
But further historic forum posts continued to be highlighted, while BuzzFeed News showed how he had made disparaging comments about children in his home city.
As a result, on Wednesday morning the party went further and withdrew the whip from O'Mara, shortly before Prime Minister's Questions.
A Labour party spokesperson said: "Jared O’Mara is suspended from the Labour Party pending investigation."
Theresa May told the House of Commons that MPs needed to be careful about their comments.
"All of us in this house should have due care and attention to the way in which we refer to other people, and should show women in public life the respect that they deserve," said the prime minister.
Evans tweeted her relief at Labour's decision.
But the Labour leadership faced questions over why it had taken so long to launch the investigation in the first place.
A Labour spokesperson told journalists that Jeremy Corbyn had met with O'Mara and asked the party's general secretary to suspend him.
"Clearly in this case there's new material that's come to light," they said said. "This kind of abusive, misogynistic, sexist language is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated."
The spokesperson added: "As far as I'm aware there was no knowledge at party HQ of this material until this week."
Jim Waterson is a politics editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Jim Waterson at jim.waterson@buzzfeed.com.
Emily Ashton is a senior political correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Emily Ashton at emily.ashton@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.