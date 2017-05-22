How The Tories' Decision To Buy Google Ads About The "Dementia Tax" Backfired

The Conservatives have a problem: One of their party manifesto commitments, to change the way elderly care is paid for, has attracted the unwanted nickname of the "dementia tax".

The policy, which was unveiled alongside Theresa May's other policy proposals on Thursday afternoon, is an attempt to fix the widely accepted funding crisis in elderly care. Under the Conservative proposal, anyone who ends up needing expensive long-term care in a nursing home will have to pay for it themselves out of whatever assets they own – usually the value of a house – although the final £100,000 of value will be protected for their family to inherit.



Critics of the policy – on the left and right of politics – lashed out, dubbing it a "dementia tax", since people who die of long-term degenerative diseases which require expensive care such as dementia will lose the value of their homes, while people who die of other diseases such as cancer will receive free treatment on the NHS. Conservative candidates have already reported the policy has received a negative reaction from many of the party's core voters.

There's some dispute over who invented the term "dementia tax" but the decision by the Financial Times to run it as a headline on its Monday edition proves it has definitely gone mainstream.