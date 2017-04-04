How A Small Christian Chocolate Company Helped Create The Easter Egg Row

Coverage of Theresa May's trip to Saudi Arabia could have focussed on her attempts to secure a post-Brexit trade boost, human rights concerns about the UK's arms sales to the country, or the importance of the intelligence-sharing arrangement between the two countries.

Instead it's some strong comments made to ITV News – in which the prime minister criticises the National Trust's apparent decision to exclude the word "Easter" from the headline of chocolate egg hunts – which is dominating domestic headlines.

The extent to which Cadbury really has relegated the Christian festival in its branding is disputed, especially since the word "Easter" appears liberally on other parts of the promotional material accompanying the "Cadbury's Great British Egg Hunt" event which is being held at hundreds of National Trust property.

To complicate matters, Theresa May appears to have fallen out with Helen Ghosh, the current chief executive of the National Trust, when Ghosh was the top civil servant at the Home Office.

What's more intriguing is how the annual dispute over the prominence of the word 'Easter' on chocolate eggs came into being – and how much of it is the result of an annual campaign by a small Christian chocolate business based in Cheshire with close links to top levels of the Church of England hierarchy.

In the process, it's the story of how the prime minister could have ended up inadvertently wading into a marketing ploy for evangelical religious chocolate.

The Meaningful Chocolate Company began trading in 2010 when it it first produced the Real Easter Egg, billed as "the UK's first and only Fairtrade charity egg to explain the events of the Easter". The product combines a chocolate egg with a "24 page activity-story book".

In order to ensure children fully comprehended the reason they were gorging on chocolate, the company each Real Easter Egg features three crosses, while under the lid there is a quote from the Gospel of Mark describing Jesus' resurrection.

The not-for-profit business was founded by David Marshall, who served for several years as the Church of England's director of communications for the diocese of Manchester, giving him a direct line to key figures in the Church of England.