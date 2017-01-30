Here’s What That Incredibly Viral Donald Trump Petition Says About British Opposition To Trump

4. In Lincolnshire and South Yorkshire, which both voted strongly Leave in the EU referendum, there are substantially fewer signatures on the anti-Trump petition.

Just 512 people in the Boston and Skegness constituency, which has been repeatedly covered as part of the UK’s immigration debate, have signed the petition.

There’s a similar story in Barnsley, where the town’s two Labour MPs – Dan Jarvis and Michael Dugher – have repeatedly talked about their desire to reduce immigration. Across both constituencies, covering 190,000 people, just 1,116 have signed it.

That’s not to say that people in these constituencies are pro-Trump. They may simply not be the sort of people who like signing online petitions or just not use the internet as much, and this is a self-selecting sample. But it does suggest people in these constituencies are not as virulently opposed to the idea of a Trump state visit as other parts of the UK.