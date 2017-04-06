Here’s Why Everyone’s Having A Big Row About Free School Meals Today

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

They seem a little bit flustered. One of the problems is that it's getting harder for the schools to make the case that they aren't just providing an elite service for the ultra-rich and wealthy individuals from overseas.

It's now difficult for even wealthy middle class parents to afford to send their children to private schools. That's because fees have increased at a far faster rate than inflation for decades, especially after schools were stopped from running a price-fixing cartel. The average cost of sending a child to a private day school is now £16,119 a year, according to the Independent Schools Council. For boarding schools it's over £30,000 – well above the average pre-tax salary of most Britons.

Competition has driven up standards at the very top end of the market and some elite schools offer equestrian centres, international-standard sports facilities, and university-grade science science centres. But many smaller private schools, especially outside the south east of England, have struggled to attract customers and are closing or converting to state schools.

Private schools have traditionally justified their charitable status by offering scholarships and bursaries to a handful of children who would not otherwise be able to afford to attend the schools, as well as opening up facilities such as swimming pools to the wider community.

But it's getting tougher to defend this stance. Mike Buchanan, the head of the Headmasters' Conference, which oversees the private school system, insisted the schools were not merely for the rich by telling Radio 4's Today programme that one in five households with privately educated children earned less than £50,000 a year. But that means that most are earning substantially more than that.