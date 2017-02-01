Here Are The Labour MPs Who Defied Jeremy Corbyn To Vote Against Brexit

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images ID: 10445210

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn ordered his party’s MPs to vote with the Conservative government on Wednesday night, as legislation enabling parliament to invoke Article 50 and begin the formal process of leaving the EU worked its way through the House of Commons.

The government easily won the vote by 498 votes to 114 – but Labour was split with 167 of the party’s MPs voting for the Article 50 legislation against 47 who defied their leader’s orders and voted against Brexit.

Many of the Labour rebels held shadow frontbench appointments, meaning they could now lose their jobs. These include shadow environment secretary Rachael Maskell, shadow equalities minister Dawn Butler, shadow Welsh secretary Jo Stevens, and shadow early years minister Tulip Siddiq.

This is the list of the 47 Labour MPs who voted against the Brexit legislation. Some Labour MPs abstained from the vote for personal or medical reasons, meaning non-appearance on this list does not necessarily mean a Labour MP voted for the motion.

