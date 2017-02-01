Here Are The Labour MPs Who Defied Jeremy Corbyn To Vote Against Brexit
The Labour leader ordered his party’s politicians to vote in favour of legislation paving the way for Brexit – but 47 MPs defied the three-line whip.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn ordered his party’s MPs to vote with the Conservative government on Wednesday night, as legislation enabling parliament to invoke Article 50 and begin the formal process of leaving the EU worked its way through the House of Commons.
The government easily won the vote by 498 votes to 114 – but Labour was split with 167 of the party’s MPs voting for the Article 50 legislation against 47 who defied their leader’s orders and voted against Brexit.
Many of the Labour rebels held shadow frontbench appointments, meaning they could now lose their jobs. These include shadow environment secretary Rachael Maskell, shadow equalities minister Dawn Butler, shadow Welsh secretary Jo Stevens, and shadow early years minister Tulip Siddiq.
This is the list of the 47 Labour MPs who voted against the Brexit legislation. Some Labour MPs abstained from the vote for personal or medical reasons, meaning non-appearance on this list does not necessarily mean a Labour MP voted for the motion.
- Heidi Alexander (Lewisham East)
- Rushanara Ali (Bethnal Green and Bow)
- Graham Allen (Nottingham North)
- Rosena Allin-Khan (Tooting)
- Luciana Berger (Liverpool Wavertree)
- Ben Bradshaw (Exeter)
- Kevin Brennan (Cardiff West)
- Lyn Brown (West Ham)
- Chris Bryant (Rhondda)
- Karen Buck (Westminster North)
- Dawn Butler (Brent Central)
- Ruth Cadbury (Brentford and Isleworth)
- Ann Clwyd (Cynon Valley)
- Ann Coffey (Stockport)
- Neil Coyle (Bermondsey and Old Southwark)
- Mary Creagh (Wakefield)
- Stella Creasy (Walthamstow)
- Thangam Debbonaire (Bristol West)
- Stephen Doughty (Cardiff South and Penarth)
- Jim Dowd (Lewisham West and Penge)
- Maria Eagle (Garston and Halewood)
- Louise Ellman (Liverpool, Riverside)
- Paul Farrelly (Newcastle-under-Lyme)
- Vicky Foxcroft (Lewisham, Deptford)
- Mike Gapes (Ilford South)
- Lilian Greenwood (Nottingham South)
- Helen Hayes (Dulwich and West Norwood)
- Meg Hillier (Hackney South and Shoreditch)
- Rupa Huq (Ealing Central and Acton)
- Peter Kyle (Hove)
- David Lammy (Tottenham)
- Rachael Maskell (York Central)
- Kerry McCarthy (Bristol East)
- Catherine McKinnell (Newcastle upon Tyne North)
- Madeleine Moon (Bridgend)
- Ian Murray (Edinburgh South)
- Stephen Pound (Ealing North)
- Virendra Sharma (Ealing Southall)
- Tulip Siddiq (Hampstead and Kilburn)
- Andy Slaughter (Hammersmith)
- Jeff Smith (Manchester Withington)
- Owen Smith (Pontypridd)
- Jo Stevens (Cardiff Central)
- Stephen Timms (East Ham)
- Catherine West (Hornsey and Wood Green)
- Alan Whitehead (Southampton Test)
- Daniel Zeichner (Cambridge)
