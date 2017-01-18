UKIP’s Stoke Candidate Doesn’t Want To Step Aside For Paul Nuttall

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images ID: 10344518

UKIP leader Paul Nuttall is considering running as the party’s candidate in the forthcoming Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election. There’s only problem: The existing UKIP candidate doesn’t want to step aside.



Mick Harold, who contested the seat in 2015 and came second behind Labour’s Tristram Hunt, told BuzzFeed News he would also be seeking the nomination to be the party’s by-election candidate.

“No decision has been made yet,” said Harold, who is facing pressure to step aside in favour of Nuttall. “Everything will be revealed on Saturday. I can’t say too much at this stage.”

“Paul is definitely in a better position than myself to ensure that Brexit means Brexit,” he said, suggesting the party leader could be more use on a national level.

The by-election was prompted by Hunt’s announcement he will quit parliament in order to become director of the Victoria and Albert Museum. Harold won 7,041 votes for UKIP at the last general election, behind Hunt on 12,220.

Since then Stoke-on-Trent has voted heavily for Leave in the EU referendum and Nuttall has pledged to turn UKIP into Labour’s main challenger in the Midlands and the North, meaning the by-election represents his first big test.

Nominations to be the UKIP candidate are due in by the end of Wednesday, with the local party branch due to announce its preferred candidate on Friday night. However, UKIP’s ruling executive has the final say, meaning the leadership could overrule the local decision before the party’s candidate is formally unveiled on Saturday.

Pat Lucas, the local UKIP branch Treasurer, said she would back Harold if he chose to stand against Nuttall for the nomination: “If he stands and it’s what he wants then yes, he would get my vote because I know how hard he’s worked. He’s been chairman of that branch for years and he’s held it together.”

Asked whether Nuttall would struggle by virtue of being from Liverpool, she suggested it might play a role: “The people of Stoke-on-Trent are quite parochial. As a branch we have worked our socks off to get that referendum result.

“We just want to do the best for the party [and choose] the person that stands the best chance of getting the seat. I do think – very squeaky narrow – UKIP might get it. The people of Stoke-on-Trent are very clever, astute people. They will make their own minds up. They won’t argue but they’ll go into that polling booth.”

Stoke UKIP councillor Mick Bell said he was backing Harold’s bid against Nuttall for the party nomination: “I would back Mick Harold because he’s a local

bloke.



“Mick Harold last time out lost by 5,000 votes. That’s not a lot around here to catch up, taking into consideration the referendum. One or two other parties have said we could do with a local bloke. So [Mick Harold] ticks that box, and it ticks that he put up before against Mr Hunt.”

But he would understand if Nuttall was imposed on the local party.

“If it was decided by the hierarchy and Mick Harold wanted to step down then I’d go along with the other one. Not only would I vote for him but I’d work for him.”