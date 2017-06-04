Donald Trump Is Angry At Sadiq Khan's Comments Following The London Bridge Terror Attack

Trump implied Khan – who is one of the first Muslim mayors of a major Western city – was playing down the severity of the attack following the deaths of at least seven people in Saturday night's terrorist incident.

The President of the United States also attacked "politically correct" responses to security issues and called for US courts to support his proposed travel ban on immigration from predominantly Muslim countries.

Donald Trump has criticised London mayor Sadiq Khan for saying residents of the capital city have "no reason to be alarmed" in the aftermath of the London Bridge terror attack.

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!"

Khan's quote appears to have been taken out of context, with the relevant passage referring to the increased presence of police on the streets.

"Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days," Khan told the BBC earlier on Sunday. "There's no reason to be alarmed. One of the things the police and all of us need to do is ensure that we're as safe as we possibly can be. I'm reassured that we are one of the safest global cities in the world, if not the safest global city, but we always evolve and review to make sure we're as safe as we possibly can be."



Former Labour minister David Lammy said Trump's comments were "cheap nasty & unbecoming of a national leader".

"Sort of thing that makes me want to quit politics on a day like this," he added.

In other tweets Trump said it was time to "stop being politically correct" when it comes to protecting the public and warned that "if we don't get smart it will only get worse". He also tweeted his support for existing US gun laws.