Donald Trump Has Criticised Sadiq Khan Over The London Bridge Terror Attack (Again)

Trump also said the mainstream media was spinning the story on the mayor's behalf and implied Khan, one of the only Muslim mayors of a major Western city, had to come up with an explanation for his comments after the event.

The US President accused Khan of having "to think fast" after the mayor of London said there was no reason for Londoners to be alarmed following the terror attack, which appears to have been conducted by Islamist extremists.

Donald Trump has once again decided to comment on the London Bridge terror attack, which resulted in the deaths of seven individuals, by criticising Sadiq Khan.

Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement. MSM is working hard to sell it!

In reality Khan's comment was taken out of context by Trump on Sunday morning when he implied the Muslim mayor was playing down the impact of the attack. The original quote was intended to reassure Londoners they had "no reason to be alarmed" about the "increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days" on the streets of the capital, rather than the attack itself.



Khan's original quote continued: "I'm reassured that we are one of the safest global cities in the world, if not the safest global city, but we always evolve and review to make sure we're as safe as we possibly can be."



Downing Street and Conservative ministers issued a statement in support of the mayor of London on Sunday, backing Khan. Downing Street spokesperson reiterated the same line after Trump's latest tweet.

Khan's spokesperson originally said the mayor had "more important things to do" than "respond to Donald Trump's ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police – including armed officers – on the streets."

On Monday the spokesperson reiterated this stance: "Nothing has changed since yesterday. The mayor is focused on dealing with Saturday's horrific and cowardly attacks and working with the police, the emergency services and the government to keep London safe."

Even prime minister Theresa May, whose Conservative government is currently in an election battle with Khan's Labour, took the time on the campaign trail to give her backing to the mayor of London.

"I think Sadiq is doing an excellent job," she said.

However, when asked by BuzzFeed News what it would take for her to publicly criticise Donald Trump, she was less direct: "Well I've been been very clear, I've been very happy to say that I think President Trump is wrong to have taken America out of the climate change agreement, out of the Paris agreement. The United Kingdom stays in it and we believe it's an important international agreement. So I'm not afraid to say when I think President Trump is getting things wrong."

