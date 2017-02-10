Politics
Can You Recognise The Shadow Cabinet Minister?
There’s been a Labour shadow cabinet reshuffle. Again. Do you know who any of them actually are?
Jeremy Corbyn has announced his latest shadow cabinet reshuffle after the fallout from this week’s Brexit vote, meaning more than a quarter of all Labour MPs have held a shadow cabinet job since he became leader in September 2015.
But how many of the current line-up can you actually recognise?
Jim Waterson is a politics editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Jim Waterson at jim.waterson@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
