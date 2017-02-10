Get Our News App
Be Still My Heart, Kate McKinnon Is Voicing The New…
Miley And Demi Hugging At The Women’s March Is…
Can You Understand Irish Slang?
Build A Rom-Com To Find Out How You’ll Fall In Love
Six Years Ago Prince Kicked Kim K Off The Stage And…
Pick A Rose And We’ll Reveal Which Hollywood…
This Food Test Will Determine Which City You…
Trump Tweeted “See You In Court” And People Turned…
quiz
Politics

Can You Recognise The Shadow Cabinet Minister?

There’s been a Labour shadow cabinet reshuffle. Again. Do you know who any of them actually are?

Jim Waterson
Jim Waterson
BuzzFeed UK Political Editor

View this image ›

A different shadow cabinet, a long, long time ago. In the summer of 2016. Stefan Rousseau / PA Archive/PA Images

Jeremy Corbyn has announced his latest shadow cabinet reshuffle after the fallout from this week’s Brexit vote, meaning more than a quarter of all Labour MPs have held a shadow cabinet job since he became leader in September 2015.

But how many of the current line-up can you actually recognise?

  1. Which of these people is Nia Griffith, shadow defence secretary?
  2. Which of these is shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey?
  3. Which of these MPs is shadow work and pensions secretary Debbie Abrahams?
  4. Which of these is Dave Anderson, shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland and also shadow secretary of state for Scotland?
  5. Which of these is shadow communities secretary Teresa Pearce?
  6. Which of these is shadow trade secretary Barry Gardiner?
  7. Which of these is shadow Welsh secretary Christina Rees?
  8. Which of these people is shadow environment minister Sue Hayman?
  9. Which is these MPs is shadow Treasury secretary Peter Dowd?
  10. Which of these is leader of the opposition Jeremy Corbyn?

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Jim Waterson is a politics editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Jim Waterson at jim.waterson@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
This Is What Happens When You Face Your Childhood Sexual Abuser In Court

by Patrick Strudwick

Connect With Ukpolitics
More News
More News
Now Buzzing