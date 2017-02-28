Brexit Donor Previously Founded Company With Man Connected To Indian Arms Drop

Richard Cook Richard Cook / Twitter / Via Twitter: @richardcook1971 ID: 10613203

The chairman of a mysterious political campaign group that made a secret pro-Brexit donation during the EU referendum previously founded a company with a Danish businessman linked to a notorious arms scandal, BuzzFeed News can reveal.



Richard Cook was last week identified as chairman of the Constitutional Research Council, a previously unknown organisation that gave £425,000 to Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party to fund a pro-Brexit campaign that largely took place outside Northern Ireland.

Thanks to Northern Irish political donation laws, the money did not need to be publicly declared, and the identity of the donor was only revealed following media pressure on the DUP in the run-up to this Thursday’s Northern Ireland assembly elections.

Little else is known about the Constitutional Research Council, including its membership or who funds it. Cook has previously said that after helping to fund Brexit, the Constitutional Research Council will now turn its attention to funding efforts to keep Scotland in the United Kingdom.

When BuzzFeed News visited Cook’s modest house in suburban Glasgow he declined to clarify whether the organisation had independently approached the DUP to donate the money and said that was “a matter between the DUP and the CRC”.

When asked about the Constitutional Research Council’s membership and who provided its funding, he declined to comment.

“I think we’ve made all the comments we’re prepared to make at this time,” he said. “Particularly with various things that we’re doing at this time. We’ll make that clear and public as and when we feel it’s appropriate.”



However, BuzzFeed News can reveal Cook has previously been involved in a string of companies, including Five Star Investment Management, which he founded in 2013 with Peter Haestrup, a Danish national who has been connected to the Purulia arms drop case, a long-running multinational scandal that involved weapons being dropped over the Indian province of West Bengal in 1995.



Haestrup has been repeatedly linked to the case, in which hundreds of AK47s, grenades, and anti-tank weapons and a million rounds of ammunition were dropped over the Indian province from an aircraft crewed by five Latvians and a Briton called Peter Bleach.

Bleach, who is based near Scarborough, alleges he was set up by the British security services, who he says encouraged him to go ahead with the drop only for the plane to be captured by the Indian authorities. Some of those involved in the drop were originally given life sentences in Indian prisons, amid continued speculation over the true reason for the drop. Bleach was eventually released in 2004 following pressure from Tony Blair, then the UK’s prime minister.

The case became a scandal in India, where it was branded “the biggest crime in the country’s history”, and in 2003 the Delhi High Court asked India’s Central Bureau of Investigation to extradite a number of Danish citizens alleged to have been involved in the case, including Haestrup.

When contacted by BuzzFeed News, Haestrup declined to comment on whether he was involved in the arms drop but emphasised that he had never been charged with anything.



“I have a clean criminal record, I will always have it,” he said. “I was never accused of anything. If I had done something wrong the police would have knocked on my door.”

Five Star Investment Management, with Cook and Haestrup as directors, was registered to Cook’s Glasgow address in 2013 but was dissolved a year later without trading.

Haestrup, speaking from Denmark, said he was told by “high-ranking bankers from the UK” to contact Cook about setting up the company. It was one of a string of companies founded by Cook, many of which were dissolved soon afterwards.



Documents at Companies House show that the majority owner of the company, which was run out of the modest house in a Scottish commuter suburb, was Saudi Prince Nawwaf bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who died in 2015.

He previously led the Saudi intelligence agency and is the father of the current Saudi ambassador to the UK.



Haestrup said he would not explain how the relationship came about: “No comment on the Saudi prince.”

The Danish businessman later said “I still do a lot of business in the Middle East” and said he works with “high-ranking political people”.

However, he emphasised that his efforts to form a business with Cook never developed.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous to blame Richard Cook,” said Haestrup when asked about the Purula arms drop. “He has absolutely nothing to do with this. We never got started with Five Star so we closed down the company before we got started.



“He has always been a gentleman, a fine chap. Richard Cook and I have no comment. You can write what you want.

“I have never been accused of anything.”





