Boris Johnson Branded "Abhorrent" After Comparing French President To The Nazis

REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool ID: 10345956

Downing Street was forced into a damage limitation exercise on Wednesday after Boris Johnson suggested French president Francois Hollande was behaving like a Nazi by threatening to punish Britain for leaving the EU.



“If Monsieur Hollande wants to administer punishment beatings to anybody who chooses to escape, rather in the manner of some World War Two movie, then I don’t think that is the way forward,” he said at a foreign policy conference on an official visit to India, reported by outlets including the BBC.



The remarks put Number 10 in the unusual position of having to insist the foreign secretary “was not in any way suggesting anyone was a Nazi” and insisting the reports were “hyped-up”.



Guy Verhofstadt, the MEP who will be leading Brexit negotiations on behalf of the European parliament, said the comments were “abhorrent and deeply unhelpful” as he called on Theresa May to condemn them.

Yet more abhorrent & deeply unhelpful comments from @BorisJohnson which PM May should condemn. https://t.co/GdVQh0AMX1 — Guy Verhofstadt (@GuyVerhofstadt) ID: 10345882

French news outlets covered the remarks in detail, with radio station Europe 1 noting that Johnson is “frankly not known for his diplomacy“, although there has been no comment from Hollande himself.

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband said the comments showed Johnson was not capable of being foreign secretary.

Boris Johnson proves once again he's not fit to be Foreign Secretary. Showing you can be supremely clever and yet immensely stupid. — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) ID: 10345707



To add to the government’s woes, Johnson’s intervention came as fellow cabinet minister Sajid Javid called on the public to stop making glib comparisons to Nazis with a strongly-worded statement issued by the Holocaust Educational Trust: “We have to push back when people lazily reach for glib comparisons that belittle what happened… calling those we disagree with ‘Nazis’ or claiming someone’s actions are ‘just like the Holocaust’.”

The prime minister is also unlikely to be pleased. In her speech on Tuesday setting out her Brexit priorities, May urged her ministers to avoid producing distracting stories because “every stray word and every hyped up media report is going to make it harder for us to get the right deal for Britain”.

“Our opposite numbers in the European Commission know it, which is why they are keeping their discipline,” she added. “And the ministers in this Government know it too, which is why we will also maintain ours.”

Labour MP Wes Streeting, who works with the former Remain group Open Britain, said the comments could cause damage: “It seems the Foreign Secretary has been leafing through his well-thumbed copy of How to Lose Friends and Alienate People.



“Nobody who wants to see a good Brexit deal for Britain should welcome these crass comments. To get a deal that protects our economy and keeps Britain an open, tolerant country, we need to negotiate in good faith and with courtesy with our European partners.”

But the foreign secretary was not entirely without his defenders. His former Vote Leave colleague Michael Gove, whose dramatic late entry into the Tory leadership race forced Johnson to withdraw, described the remarks as a “witty metaphor”.

People "offended" by The Foreign Secretary's comments today are humourless, deliberately obtuse, snowflakes-it's a witty metaphor #getalife — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) ID: 10346414

Johnson has form when it comes to invoking Hitler in relation to Brexit: In May 2016 he told The Telegraph that the EU was like Nazi Germany, in the sense that it was trying to unify Europe under one authority.



“Napoleon, Hitler, various people tried this out, and it ends tragically,” he said. “The EU is an attempt to do this by different methods.”