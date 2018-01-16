This Is How UKIP Is Imploding In Fun And Innovative Ways

Jack Taylor / Getty Images

Bolton was elected UKIP leader in September 2017, despite barely anyone knowing who he was. In the process he became the pro-Brexit political party's fifth leader in little more than a year, succeeding Steve Crowther, Paul Nuttall, Nigel Farage, Diane James, and Nigel Farage.

Party officials breathed a sigh of relief at his election, as he was seen as a safe pair of hands by virtue of being completely unknown. His victory also ensured that rival candidates – including far-right anti-Islam campaigner Anne Marie Waters and John Rees-Evans, who once accused a gay donkey of raping his horse – did not take control of the party.

Farage celebrated Bolton's win as a victory for those who wanted to kick "racists" out of UKIP. More on that later.