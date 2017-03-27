Amber Rudd Appears To Be Using WhatsApp

Home secretary Amber Rudd appears to be a WhatsApp user and was active on the service as recently as Monday morning, 24 hours after calling for the level of encryption on the messaging service to be watered down.



Rudd used a television interview on Sunday to accuse WhatsApp of providing a "secret place for terrorists to communicate with each other", and demanded the Facebook-owned business makes it easier for the security services to spy on conversations in the aftermath of the Westminster terrorist attack.

But a mobile phone number used by the home secretary was active on the service at 8.57am on Monday.

The Home Office did not immediately confirm whether Rudd is still using the phone number, which BuzzFeed News used to communicate with her last summer, but her picture accompanies the profile and the account appeared to be active.

Rudd appears to be one of dozens of ministers and senior politicians identified by BuzzFeed News as using WhatsApp. Many key figures in Downing Street are active on the service, while different factions of Conservative and Labour MPs use it to coordinate their messaging and agree lines to take.



Any decision to water down encryption could make it easier for these messages to be intercepted, not just by Britain's security services but also by foreign intelligence agencies and criminal hackers.