Vote Leave’s Notorious Brexit Campaign Bus Cost The Campaign Just £90,000

Vote Leave’s notorious EU referendum bus cost the pro-Brexit group £90,000 to hire, according to official filings that reveal the rival campaigns spent a combined £32 million fighting last summer’s contest.

The coach, which carried the likes of Boris Johnson around the country for six weeks, became infamous thanks to the disputed claim emblazoned on its side declaring the UK sent £350 million a week to the EU and that the money could instead be spent on the NHS.

The claim infuriated Remain supporters, who argued the £350 million figure was a net contribution that did not take into account the money the UK receives back from Europe – a position backed by the head of the UK Statistics Authority. Anti-Brexit campaigners also insisted there was no guarantee the money would be spent on the NHS if Britain left the EU – a point backed up by Leavers Iain Duncan Smith and Nigel Farage.

But Vote Leave strategists were delighted with the row, which they said simply emphasised the still-substantial cost of EU membership in the minds of floating voters. They felt the bus, which provided a backdrop for countless TV interviews and photoshoots, was effective and affordable advertising. While other campaigns spent substantial sums on newspaper advertising, they felt the bus helped them win substantial free coverage for their core pitch to the electorate.

After it finished its stint on the campaign trail, the coach became Will Young’s tourbus before being hired by Greenpeace for an anti-Brexit stunt.

Vote Leave – in common with the pro-EU Stronger In group, the Liberal Democrats, and several other smaller EU referendum campaigns – is being investigated by the Electoral Commission for failing to provide certain receipts to support spending claims.

Other costs revealed in the Vote Leave accounts include a £200,000 insurance bill – thought to be related to a Euro 2016 football prediction contest, which offered a prize of £50 million to anyone who correctly predicted every single match at the tournament.

The elaborate data-harvesting exercise, designed to give Vote Leave access to the email addresses of football fans who do not normally vote, did eventually pay out a reduced prize of £50,000 to one individual who came closest to correctly predicting all the matches.

However, according to the accounts, when the winner was phoned up by Vote Leave he believed it was a scam and insisted on meeting the team in person to collect the prize.

“We paid by cheque and the gentleman came into the office to collect it as when I called him he was skeptical and would not give me his bank details,” wrote Vote Leave’s Antonia Flockton to the Electoral Commission, explaining the lack of paperwork.