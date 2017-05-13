The formal list of candidates for the general election revealed some odd names standing alongside those wanting to represent the major political parties. One particularly interesting list was in Theresa May's constituency of Maidenhead, where the name of one candidate stood out: Lord Buckethead.

This is not the first time Lord Buckethead, who adopts the name of a character from the largely forgotten 1984 film Gremloids , has stood for election. In 1987 they stood against Margaret Thatcher in Finchley, winning 131 votes. Footage from the time shows them celebrating next to the prime minister.

@jimwaterson @pollycurtis In 1987 the returning officer told him to remove his helmet/mask because they weren't all… https://t.co/neAo4ww1EZ

Lord Buckethead is the candidate on the right, with the bucket on his head.

He then stood for parliament again, this time in 1992 against the prime minister John Major.

But this year's return to electoral politics, after 25 years away, is a shock for all concerned.

BuzzFeed News tracked down Lord Buckethead – who apparently has no connection to the former Guns N Roses guitarist Buckethead – on Twitter.



(In the name of full transparency, it has been impossible to verify that the current Lord Buckethead is the same as the old Lord Buckethead or whether the person purporting to be Lord Buckethead on the internet is the Lord Buckethead standing for election.)