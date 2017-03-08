6 Things You Need To Know About The Budget

1. Today’s Budget is going to be the last to be held in spring.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

The Budget, one of the big set-piece events of the British parliamentary year, is when the chancellor of the exchequer is given the freedom to set out their spending plans and the issues they want dealt with in the coming year. In reality this means setting out planned tax cuts or increases and spending cuts or increases, while getting the chance to slip out the occasional headline-grabbing policy announcement.

A successfully delivered Budget allows the government to dominate the news agenda for days and change how the country operates. An unsuccessful one means endless arguments about the tax rates on Cornish pasties.

But they can also be a lot more damaging than that. A year ago, in what turned out to be his final Budget, George Osborne ignited a row over disability benefit cuts that led to the resignation of a cabinet minister and began the Cameron government’s long slide towards defeat in the Brexit vote.

Confusingly, it’s only a little over three months since the current chancellor, Philip Hammond, stood at the despatch box to deliver the government’s Autumn Statement, essentially a mini Budget. Even more confusingly, this year’s Budget will be the last to take place in spring. Instead, Hammond has announced a break with tradition and said all future Budgets will take place in the autumn.

And just to confuse matters further still, this means the Autumn Statement will be abolished.

This will make things much simpler in the the long run, but it does mean we’re halfway through a transition period featuring two Budgets in a year. Which is great news if you like Budgets, but bad if you’re trying to understand what’s happening.