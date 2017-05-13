18 Stories About The General Election To Read This Week

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

The Liberal Democrats are fighting this election on an explicitly pro-EU platform. There’s one problem: Many of the constituencies they held until 2015 are places that voted to Leave in the EU referendum, making it tough for the party to win back the support of former voters who deserted them at the last election.

BuzzFeed News went on the road with the party to find out how they are struggling to win back support.

“Everyone I know voted Leave,” said one voter. “That Tim Farron is an idiot. Liberals just want to spoil everything with the Brexit vote. We won the Brexit vote.”